ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

Four times the fun: Plains, Williamsville win to set up another volleyball showdown

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SH4cV_0iuG3mJB00

RIVERTON — In a Sangamo Conference gymnasium, the two league representatives each won to set up one last volleyball meeting for the Class 2A Riverton Sectional championship on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal on Monday, Williamsville topped St. Joseph-Ogden 25-19, 25-17 behind 15 kills from Britni Walters. In the second match in the Hawk Center, Pleasant Plains trounced Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 25-12, 25-12 and got 13 kills from Peyton Bergschneider.

Wednesday's 6 p.m. contest will be the fourth meeting between Williamsville (25-11) and Pleasant Plains (34-4). Plains, last year's Class 2A state tournament runner-up , is 2-1 against the Bullets this season. Plains secured a win of 25-23, 25-18 on Sept. 24 in the Sangamon County Tournament then again 25-18, 25-17 in the Saints Fall Classic at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington.

Williamsville's victory came in Sangamo Conference play on Sept. 27 at home 25-23, 14-25, 25-20.

Regionals: Rochester, Pleasant Plains: Who's going to volleyball sectionals in the Springfield area?

"One more for a sectional championship," Pleasant Plains coach Denise Dufour said. "I'm proud it's two Sangamo teams going for it: I think that speaks to our conference and just how strong our conference really is. It will be a battle."

The Sangamo is guaranteed a representative in the Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Supersectional on Friday at 6 p.m. The Riverton winner will face either Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (34-3-1) or Minonk Fieldcrest (29-4).

Williamsville sophomore comes out swinging

Walters, a sophomore, helped set the tone for Williamsville after St. Joe-Ogden quickly grabbed a 5-1 lead. Following a timeout called by Williamsville coach Courtney Beard, Walters put down a kill to start a 7-1 rally as the Bullets jumped on top 8-6 in the first set.

"I think we were ready to play and to show up and once she gave us that talk, we were ready to play," Walters said of the Bullets' response out of the timeout.

With the score in the opening set tied 18-18, Walters finished off the Spartans in the set with four kills and a service ace.

"We passed really well out of the serve-receive tonight and Britni Walters was on another level tonight which was amazing," Beard said. "We didn't get as much production from Brooklyn Holdener) as we usually do so I thought it was awesome Britni could pick up that slack."

Walters had 11 of her 15 kills in that first set. The Bullets got a more well-rounded effort on the front line in the second.

More: Here are the top 10 high school volleyball teams in the Springfield area for 2022

"I thought we spread the ball a lot in the second set," Beard said. "We went to Britni when we needed to, when we needed to get kills and she did what she needed to do in the first set. I thought it was better for our hitters to spread the ball around more and get them going too because we'll definitely need it Wednesday."

Norah Boggs added six kills whole Holdener had three.

"We took advantage of where (St. Joe-Ogden was) setting their block," Beard said. "Their coach (Abby McDonald) at one point wasn't really sure where to set the block, so I think that kind of played to our advantage as far as we have hitters who can move the ball around a lot."

Williamsville is looking for its first sectional title since 2015. Meanwhile, St. Joe-Ogden finished second in the state in 2017 and third in 2019.

The Bullets' Hope Keenan had 12 digs while Addasyn Achas had six. Riley Holliday led Williamsville with 23 assists.

Pleasant Plains stands tall

Pleasant Plains has the luxury of length on its side. The Cardinals' starting unit had 5-foot-8 Zoe Hiltabrand, 5-9 Sienna Hadley, Bergschneider, Sydney McAfee and Jaycee Smith — all 5-10 — and the 6-1 Lauren Buxton.

"We've got a bunch of big hitters," Bergschneider said. "We're always pretty dependable on each other and it definitely makes a difference on other teams' defenses when they don't know where the ball is going. When we've got so many options for hitters, it makes a lot more difficult to set that block up and get your defense set."

It's a tall task to stop the Cardinals' front line from putting down a slam for the kill.

"That's our game plan a lot of times is just to run our lanes, run our plays, hold a block here when we need to but make sure we're still going where we need to go to make sure that's accountable," Dufour said. "For us having so many options in so many areas we can move the ball around to, what a blessing to have that."

Besides Bergschneider's 13 kills, Buxton had nine, Hadley finished with five and McAfee netted three. Plains' front-line defense was also tough. Buxton recorded three blocks while Bergschneider and Hadley each had two.

"I'm very proud of how they played tonight," Dufour said. "They played as a team and I've been preaching that all season to them that we have to do this as a team. It's not one person. There might be somebody who shines here or there but we have to continue growing as a team. When that happens, results like that is what we see."

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

More: Here are the Springfield area's high school volleyball players to know for the 2022 season

Sectional semifinal roundup

CLASS 3A

AT LINCOLN

NORMAL U-HIGH 25-25, LINCOLN 23-16: In the first semifinal in Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium, Lincoln got eight kills from Peyton Sasse and six from Kloe Froebe but the Railsplitters ended their season. Still, it was the first regional title for Lincoln since 2014.

Jenna Bowman had both service aces for Lincoln (30-7) while Addy Qualters finished with 17 assists and seven digs. Libero Becca Heitzig led the Railers with 13 digs.

Lincoln was looking to win its first sectional title since 2002.

NORMAL WEST 25-25, ROCHESTER 12-20: In the second semifinal on Monday, Rochester got eight kills and a block from Emma Dixon.

Ella Teeter and Charlotte Beatty each had eight assists apiece for the Rockets (25-11) while Kaylen Reed finished with seven digs. Zoey Tackett and Teeter each had six digs.

This was Rochester's third consecutive postseason with a sectional appearance.

AT CENTRALIA

TAYLORVILLE 25-25, MARION 19-21: Sam Logue and Sophie Mizeur combined for 28 digs and helped Taylorville advance in its march for a possible second straight sectional crown.

Elle Richards led the Tornadoes (28-9-1) with six kills while Mazie Fleming posted five and Olivia Woodward finished with three.

Sophie Mizeur, who led Taylorville with 19 assists, also had 13 digs. Logue led the Tornadoes in digs with 15.

Taylorville will face Mascoutah in the sectional title match on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Tornadoes won the second sectional championship in school history a season ago. The first supersectional appearance for Taylorville came in 2016.

2021 title chase: Cousins lead Pleasant Plains, Lutheran to IHSA volleyball finals

CLASS 1A

AT WHITE HALL

LUTHERAN 25-25, HARDIN CALHOUN 23-23: In the first semifinal, Makenna Cox led the Crusaders with six kills and added 10 digs and three aces to lead the Crusaders into the sectional title game against Mendon Unity.

Kaleigh Bergschneider posted a team-best 13 digs for Lutheran while teammate Anna Schleyhan finished with 12. Caleina Herman led the Crusaders (35-3) with 11 assists.

The Mustangs (33-4-1) got to the sectional championship by beating Raymond Lincolnwood 25-19, 25-19. The Lancers' season ended with a 34-4 record.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Four times the fun: Plains, Williamsville win to set up another volleyball showdown

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdbr.com

Sister Katherine O’Conner to leave SHG

Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, stepping down after 18 years as President of SHG. Dominican Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, announced this week she will step down from her role as president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. She will leave her post...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2

BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Williamsville Quarterback Record Book is a Family Affair for the Semans

Playing Quarterback at Williamsville has become a family tradition for the Seman family. Jake Seman is the current Bullet’s QB while his dad played quarterback for the Bullets from 1985-1988. The father/son duo has worked their way to the top of the Williamsville quarterback record books with Jake nearing a few more records.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Noodles & Company returning to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
wnns.com

23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market Moves Into Historic Union Station for Winter

Springfield, IL – The 23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market, presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital, is wrapped up and now moves to a new winter schedule and back to Historic Union Station from November – April. The market will be expanding the usual winter market dates and adding popular programs from the summer months like Link Match and the Power of Produce (POP) Club!
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschannel20.com

Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
GIRARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
PEORIA, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy