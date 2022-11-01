Read full article on original website
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In ConocoPhillips 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
ConocoPhillips COP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.59%. Currently, ConocoPhillips has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion. Buying $100 In COP: If an investor had bought $100 of COP stock 5 years ago, it...
Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arconic
Arconic ARNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Arconic at $19.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Arconic...
Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FS KKR Capital's Earnings Outlook
FS KKR Capital FSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS KKR Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. FS KKR Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
