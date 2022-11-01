ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Benzinga

Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Certara

Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

16 Analysts Have This to Say About Westlake

Within the last quarter, Westlake WLK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Westlake has an average price target of $104.44 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $79.00.
Benzinga

What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fidelity National Info FIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fidelity National Info has an average price target of $99.89 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $65.00.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $10.00.
Benzinga

A Preview Of BRP Group's Earnings

BRP Group BRP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BRP Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. BRP Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners

Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy