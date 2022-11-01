Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
16 Analysts Have This to Say About Westlake
Within the last quarter, Westlake WLK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Westlake has an average price target of $104.44 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $79.00.
What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fidelity National Info FIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fidelity National Info has an average price target of $99.89 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $65.00.
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $10.00.
A Preview Of BRP Group's Earnings
BRP Group BRP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BRP Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. BRP Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
