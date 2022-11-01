Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Longview fire destroys garage and car, family safe
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by the homeowner, who saw smoke and flames from the detached garage behind their home. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and a Medic Unit...
KATU.com
Portland Fire and Gresham Fire put out two overnight fires, rescue dog from burning home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Gresham Fire crews responded to two back-to-back fires that happened overnight. According to the Portland Fire Department, the first fire occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday night in the Rockwood Neighborhood, in the 16000 Block of Northeast Taylor in Gresham. Crews noticed smoke coming from...
KATU.com
City says you can help prepare for weekend storm by 'adopting' a storm drain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is about to get its first storm of the season this weekend and city crews say they're ready. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday. The heavy precipitation will bring the potential for flooding in urban areas and along creeks, Meteorologist Dave Salesky said.
KATU.com
Authorities looking for the person or people responsible for unlawful disposal of salmon
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities were called to a large dump site of salmon and the remains of two deer near Exit 51 on I-84 on Wednesday. According to OSP Fish and Wildlife division, the salmon were caught in gill nets and some were filleted. OSP says the...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Businesses hang on for dear life amid crime, camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — How many businesses will stay in Portland?. That’s what people are asking, with so many issues impacting the city. We visited businesses near Northeast Halsey Street and 63rd Avenue this week that are just trying to hang on for dear life as they wait for help from the city.
KATU.com
Thieves take $75,000 in tools and equipment from Northeast Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a break-in and theft at a construction site off of Northeast Alberta in Portland. Security camera footage shows people arriving at the building site near NE 12th and Alberta in a red truck Saturday afternoon to cut the lock on the gate. The...
KATU.com
Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
KATU.com
Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
KATU.com
Some TriMet buses allowed to run red lights
PORTLAND, Ore — If you've seen green TriMet buses run red lights, guess what, they're allowed to. TriMet says a special traffic system for one of their bus lines is causing a lot of confusion. TriMet says it has received several complaints about their FX2 buses ignoring traffic lights....
KATU.com
Portland is one of few major American cities without police traffic enforcement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is one of at least four cities - among America’s 50 largest cities - without a team of police officers dedicated to proactive traffic enforcement during the entirety of its shifts, a KATU investigation has found. Our reporting found at least 37 agencies in...
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
KATU.com
With fires, tunnels under building, Portland business considers relocating out of city
In two days, the Portland City Council will vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal to tackle homelessness. But is it too little too late for people who've been raising the red flag for years?. It might be for Brent Zaemann, Vice President at Sealant Specialists on Southeast Division Place. Zaemann...
KATU.com
Portland's Leaf Day is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
KATU.com
Two seriously injured in rollover crash on 82nd Ave. in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m., prompting Portland Police to close the avenue between Fremont and Siskiyou streets. Initial reports state that a driver crashed...
KATU.com
Vancouver holds listening session on homeless Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver shared what it heard from community members about a third possible Safe Stay site after a listening session on Thursday. The city is looking at a location on West 11th, just a few blocks north of Esther Short Park. Three community information...
KATU.com
Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
KATU.com
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
KATU.com
Portland Street Response takes record number of calls in October as program grows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows the Portland Street Response program is seeing significant growth. This October, Portland Street Response (PSR) responded to a record 824 calls. That is the largest number of calls in a single month since the program started nearly two years ago. CONTINUING COVERAGE |...
KATU.com
PBOT to launch transportation academy to teach students street safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced a new push to teach high schoolers about street safety. PBOT recently got a $35,000 grant from the state to develop a transportation academy. PBOT says it will start at Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland. The goal is...
Comments / 0