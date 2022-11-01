ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Longview fire destroys garage and car, family safe

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was reported by the homeowner, who saw smoke and flames from the detached garage behind their home. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and a Medic Unit...
LONGVIEW, WA
City says you can help prepare for weekend storm by 'adopting' a storm drain

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is about to get its first storm of the season this weekend and city crews say they're ready. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday. The heavy precipitation will bring the potential for flooding in urban areas and along creeks, Meteorologist Dave Salesky said.
PORTLAND, OR
Possible explosion damages garage in Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just after Noon on Wednesday, October 2, Vancouver Fire was sent to the 8400 block of Northeast Lewis on a call of a house fire with a possible explosion in the garage. When crews arrived, they found significant structural damage to the garage, but no active...
VANCOUVER, WA
Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
VANCOUVER, WA
Some TriMet buses allowed to run red lights

PORTLAND, Ore — If you've seen green TriMet buses run red lights, guess what, they're allowed to. TriMet says a special traffic system for one of their bus lines is causing a lot of confusion. TriMet says it has received several complaints about their FX2 buses ignoring traffic lights....
PORTLAND, OR
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland's Leaf Day is on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
PORTLAND, OR
Two seriously injured in rollover crash on 82nd Ave. in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m., prompting Portland Police to close the avenue between Fremont and Siskiyou streets. Initial reports state that a driver crashed...
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver holds listening session on homeless Safe Stay Community

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver shared what it heard from community members about a third possible Safe Stay site after a listening session on Thursday. The city is looking at a location on West 11th, just a few blocks north of Esther Short Park. Three community information...
VANCOUVER, WA
Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
SALEM, OR
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
PORTLAND, OR
PBOT to launch transportation academy to teach students street safety

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced a new push to teach high schoolers about street safety. PBOT recently got a $35,000 grant from the state to develop a transportation academy. PBOT says it will start at Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland. The goal is...
PORTLAND, OR

