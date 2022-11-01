Read full article on original website
Funeral being Held in honor of Deceased former Fire Fighter
We reported earlier this week that former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator, Raymond Kerley was tragically killed due to a drunk driver. A funeral service for the Kerley has been announced to be held on Saturday at 3PM. The service will be held at the Alliance...
US Highway 105 Bridge Expansion Ramping down hours
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp down it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM Monday through Wednesday. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
Road Closure on US 221 till the end of the Week
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert while approaching the work zone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Cankerworm has hit the High-Country
The fall Cankerworm is a annoying pest that causes tree defoliation has been confirmed in the High-Country by the North Carolina forest service. The pest was spotted by local Midland manager near Todd along the county line separating Watauga in Ashe County’s. The cankerworm was previously responsible for destroying more than 1500 acres of forest land. The North Carolina forest service is watching the worm closely to learn more about the fall cankerworm visit NC forestservice.gov.
Remembering Local Broadcast legend
Andrew Lane, also know as Andy Glass, of Todd, NC, passed away Thursday October 20, 2022. Andy was born October 11, 1957, in South Bend Indiana, and served honorably in the U.S. Navy and the Naval Reserve. Andy worked for many years on local radio stations in Boone, NC and...
Watauga Schools will finally be getting a school Resource Officer per Facility
Sheriff Len Hagaman announced that thanks to a grant from the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools, the Watauga County Board of Education will be able to complete its goal to place a school resource officer in every school in the district. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he...
US Capitol Christmas Tree making a stop in the High-Country
On November 2nd a 70 foot red spruce tree called Ruby will be chopped down by Rodney Smith a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest. This tree has been selected to be the US Capitol Christmas tree. After the tree is cut down it will be taken on a tour from its current location in the Pisgah National Forest to Washington DC. Along the way it’ll make multiple stops in towns around the country celebrating this holiday. The tree will make a pit-stop in Boone on November 8. If you're interested in attending the celebration will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck's sides.
Historic Black Cemetery recognizes unmarked Graves
A collaboration with the town of Boone black cemetery as well as the Junaluska heritage Association and an app state archaeological professor has identified and marked 165 previously on identified graves. An event was held by the Junaluska heritage association on Friday, October 28 at the historic town of Boone...
Avery County is having record turnout for general election early voting
According to Avery’s board of elections deputy Director Joseph Trivette, as of October 28 there have been over 1047 one stop early voting ballots cast. Trivette said that this is a record breaking numbers for the first week of early voting in the county. Should Avery County residents wish to continue to vote early there is still time you have until Saturday at 3 PM November 5th to cast your vote.
Watauga County Farmers Market
Watauga County Farmers Market November 5th now open Saturdays 9 AM until Noon 30+ local food, farm, and artisan craft vendors offering a wide selection of locally-grown and handmade products!. Pop-pies, Everybody's Loaded Biscuits & Betty's Biscuits - will be on-site, and many vendors offer ready-to-eat goodies so you can...
Watauga Public Library honors Veterans
Watauga County Public Library will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The library will also be close Thursday - Sunday, November 24-27 for Thanksgiving. The Friends of the Library Book Sale is coming up Thursday, December 1 - Saturday, December 3, with holiday gift baskets also available for sale. November 28 - December 3 is Food for Fines Week. Each non-perishable donated item removes $1.00 from late fees. For more information on these and other offerings at the Library, call (828) 264-784 or visit ARLibrary.org/watauga.
High-Country MOAA Holding 16th Annual Day of Commemoration
The High Country chapter of Military Officers Association of America will be celebrating our counties veterans by conducting the 16th annual day of commemoration at the Boone mall on November 11. The Watauga community band will offer a prelude concert starting around 1030 and then they would talk a high...
Early voting reaches over 9000
We’ve been reporting on early voting and early voting sites in Watauga County. As of 4 PM November 2 the number of voters at all six early voting sites totaled over 9000. The most popular voting site is the Plemmons Student Union on the App State campus. There is still time to cast your early vote. Anyone interested has until Saturday, November 5 to do so.
CCC&TI Announces it's Dream Awards
The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrates their new Dream Award recipients. With dreams of careers in fields such as engineering, healthcare and education, a group of students began charting their course at the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s annual Dream Award ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Dream Award, which ensures free tuition for local students to attend CCC&TI upon graduation from high school, was presented to 41 students from Caldwell and Watauga counties who were nominated and chosen while in sixth grade. To conclude the ceremony, Dream recipients introduced themselves to the audience and shared their career goals.
High-Country Soccer Tryouts
Check out The High Country Soccer Club in Boone To serve the High Country community by providing a positive, nurturing and competitive soccer environment focused on player development (through a sound curriculum and professional coaching staff). The High Country Soccer Club announces Youth Soccer Tryouts November 15th+ 16th at the...
