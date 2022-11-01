Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update About QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers season has gone in a downward spiral the last few weeks. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and things could get uglier as the health of Aaron Rodgers has been a major topic of discussion. Rodgers injured his thumb during the team’s Week 5...
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Former Teammate For Publicly Scolding Players
Ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings zeroed in on a critical interview the slumping quarterback just gave.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
The only thing left for Packers to lose is Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers failed to make any moves by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. For that reason, the Packers are the biggest losers in the NFC North this week. It’s been a tough week for the Packers. First, there was losing in primetime to the Buffalo Bills in...
ESPN
What does Packers' trade deadline silence say about their plans for 2022?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two things could have occurred Tuesday that would have revealed exactly what the Green Bay Packers think about the rest of their season: a trade to acquire a player (or players) or a trade to send a player (or players) away for draft picks. That...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday's trade deadline
To no one’s surprise, the Green Bay Packers failed to make a single move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t made available to the media, leaving head coach Matt LaFleur to answer for the team’s lack of involvement on Wednesday. “I’ll be...
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren’t much of a worry at all for Minnesota’s newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
The Bucks are on the verge of history but remaining focused on the process of winning
Giannis Antetokounmpo smiled. For a moment, a man who has remained ever-so-focused on the present, allowed himself to appreciate a bit of the past. Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over Detroit on Wednesday night, which moved the team to 7-0 to start the season, Antetokounmpo was asked about the last time the team did that in 2018-19.
Comments / 0