Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner

As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren’t much of a worry at all for Minnesota’s newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

