Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Accomack Co. School Board votes to extend Thanksgiving vacation by 2 additional days
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students and school staff in Accomack County will get an extended Thanksgiving vacation. On Tuesday, the Accomack County School Board voted to extend the Thanksgiving vacation in the county by two days. This means all schools will be closed for all students and teachers starting on Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25.
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
WBOC
School Resource Officer Funded to Stay Full-time at Mace's Lane Middle School in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
WBOC
Timeline Released for Milford Middle School Renovations
MILFORD, Del. -- The historic Milford Middle School building is getting a first class makeover. The Milford School District has come out with it's plan to remodel and repurpose the decaying building into a school for fifth and sixth graders. The school's original structure was built in 1929, with additional...
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
Bay Net
Calvert County Grocery Store Sells Million Dollar Powerball Ticket
– The Powerball jackpot rolled again last night to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County...
getnews.info
The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long and Foster Shares the Tips for Increasing the Value of a Home
The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long and Foster is a leading real estate agency. In a recent update, the company highlighted the tips for increasing the value of a property. Salisbury, MD – In a website post, The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long and Foster discussed how property...
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
WBOC
Ocean City to Offer Free Bus Service on Election Day
OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City will be offering free bus service for all users on Election Day next week. The “no-fare” policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes. ADA service is available to qualified individuals during the same days and hours that the “beach Bus” service is in operation, but 24-hour advanced trip reservations are required, according to the town.
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
98online.com
Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert
(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
Fast-Moving Blaze Devastates Single-Family Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
An investigation has been launched by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal after a dwelling burned down overnight in Dorchester County. First responders from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company in Cambridge were called to Griffith Neck Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, when a neighbor reported a fire that broke out in a vacant two-story home.
Comments / 0