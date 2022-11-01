OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City will be offering free bus service for all users on Election Day next week. The “no-fare” policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes. ADA service is available to qualified individuals during the same days and hours that the “beach Bus” service is in operation, but 24-hour advanced trip reservations are required, according to the town.

