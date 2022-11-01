ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Accomack Co. School Board votes to extend Thanksgiving vacation by 2 additional days

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students and school staff in Accomack County will get an extended Thanksgiving vacation. On Tuesday, the Accomack County School Board voted to extend the Thanksgiving vacation in the county by two days. This means all schools will be closed for all students and teachers starting on Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25.
WBOC

Timeline Released for Milford Middle School Renovations

MILFORD, Del. -- The historic Milford Middle School building is getting a first class makeover. The Milford School District has come out with it's plan to remodel and repurpose the decaying building into a school for fifth and sixth graders. The school's original structure was built in 1929, with additional...
MILFORD, DE
WUSA9

Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Ocean City to Offer Free Bus Service on Election Day

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City will be offering free bus service for all users on Election Day next week. The “no-fare” policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes. ADA service is available to qualified individuals during the same days and hours that the “beach Bus” service is in operation, but 24-hour advanced trip reservations are required, according to the town.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
98online.com

Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert

(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy