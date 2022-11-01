Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
Sports Headlines for Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers vividly last year's game at Tennessee, when the Chiefs fell behind the Titans early and never put up a fight in a 27-3 loss. In fact, the Titans have dominated the Chiefs over much of the past decade, winning six of the past seven meetings. The lone win by Kansas City came in the AFC title game, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Their latest matchup Sunday night pits two 5-2 divisional leaders against each other at Arrowhead Stadium, and whoever comes out on top could have a big advantage when it comes to the postseason.
Former KU guard leads Pitt State into match up with Kansas Jayhawks
It's been two decades since Jeff Boschee put on a Jayhawk jersey, but on Thursday, he leads the Gorillas into an exhibition game against KU.
KCTV 5
Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend.
newmanjets.com
Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition
Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
‘Isn’t that awful?’: Kansas State loses up-and-coming defender for season with injury
Kansas State linebacker Beau Palmer was ready to play meaningful snaps on defense last week ... until fate intervened.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
Hutch Central Christian game is Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian Athletic Director Tony Urwiller told Hutch Post that the Cougars playoff matchup with Axtell in Axtell is a Thursday night game with a 6 p.m. start. Should the Cougars win, they will play the winner of Osborne and Colony-Crest.
University of Kansas takes steps to move NCAA process forward
The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017. The sanctions include:. Four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during...
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Edward E. Casinger was just 20-years-old when he lost his life at the battle of Pearl Harbor. Now, 81 years later, his remains are set to be buried with full military honors. Navy Personnel Command records show that Casinger was born in Manhattan, Kan. on May 12, 1920. He would later enlist […]
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas
De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
