Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers vividly last year's game at Tennessee, when the Chiefs fell behind the Titans early and never put up a fight in a 27-3 loss. In fact, the Titans have dominated the Chiefs over much of the past decade, winning six of the past seven meetings. The lone win by Kansas City came in the AFC title game, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Their latest matchup Sunday night pits two 5-2 divisional leaders against each other at Arrowhead Stadium, and whoever comes out on top could have a big advantage when it comes to the postseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
LAWRENCE, KS
newmanjets.com

Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition

Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
SHAWNEE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Central Christian game is Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian Athletic Director Tony Urwiller told Hutch Post that the Cougars playoff matchup with Axtell in Axtell is a Thursday night game with a 6 p.m. start. Should the Cougars win, they will play the winner of Osborne and Colony-Crest.
AXTELL, KS
Hutch Post

University of Kansas takes steps to move NCAA process forward

The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017. The sanctions include:. Four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident

JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas

De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
DE SOTO, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

