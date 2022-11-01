Shares of Funko Inc. FNKO decreased by 59.70% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Funko has. Based on Funko's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at $142.73 million and current debt is at $107.44 million, amounting to $250.17 million in total debt. Adjusted for $25.05 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $225.12 million.

2 HOURS AGO