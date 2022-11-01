Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings

Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 0.76 0.88 0.03 1.03

EPS Actual 0.74 0.81 0.13 1.11

Revenue Estimate 3.05B 3.39B 4.26B 2.93B

Revenue Actual 3.03B 3.46B 4.44B 3.04B

To track all earnings releases for Fox visit their earnings calendar here.

