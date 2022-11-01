After three years of negotiating, CATA, employees' union reach agreement on new contract

LANSING −The Capital Area Transportation Authority and its employees' union have reached a new labor agreement after nearly three years of negotiations.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1039 on Sunday ratified a new three-year agreement that would boost wages nearly 18% over the life of the contract and allow employees to reach their top pay rate after two years, CATA said in a news release posted to its website on Monday.

CATA's governing board members met Monday afternoon, and they unanimously approved the new contract during the session, CATA spokeswoman Lolo Robison said.

The new contract begins Nov. 7 and expires Nov. 30, 2025. The previous labor contract expired Nov. 30, 2019.

"It's been a long three years at the bargaining table," CATA CEO Bradley Funkhouser said in the release. "Though it was at times a battle of wills, I'm proud to say that - in the end - both parties committed to and achieved a fair and equitable contract for all stakeholders."

Steve Soliz, present of Local 1039, said union members will work with administrators to provide superior service. The union represents drivers, mechanics and utilities employees.

"We are happy to have an agreement in place, and we anticipate moving forward with our mission of providing the best transportation services possible to everyone in the CATA service area," Soliz said in the CATA release.

CATA said the new contract calls for a 17.9% pay raise for bus operators over the life of the agreement and signing bonuses of $5,000 for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-time employees in the bargaining unit. The bonuses will be paid in four installments over 18 months, with the first payment due during the pay week following ratification.

The bonuses will be paid out on prorated basis depending on attendance, and anyone hired after the contract was ratified will not get a bonus, CATA said.

Employees will be able to reach the top pay scale in two years, instead of four, and a streamlined "work assignment process" will result in a more equitable distribution of overtime, the authority said.

Operators now make $27.78 per hour. That will go up to $30.40 per hour with the first pay period, followed by increases on July 1, 2023, July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025. Operators will be earning $33.05 per hour by July 2025.

The contract negotiations were contentious and dragged on for years.

After the old agreement expired, CATA used short-term bridge contracts matching the terms of the old contract, and on at least one occasion, imposed a series of unilateral changes, including the elimination of retiree health care for new employees.

In April 2021, CATA workers rallied in Lansing to demand a "fair and just contract." The union issued a statement saying CATA was using "right-wing anti-union laws and outdated financial claims to justify robbing frontline heroes, and we're disgusted by it."

CATA buses operate in Lansing, Lansing Township, East Lansing, Meridian Township and Delhi Township.

ContactKen Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.