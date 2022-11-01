Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision in the 9700 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.
When units arrived, they found a truck wrapped around a pole with one occupant beyond medical help.
LAPD received a call that the truck was speeding prior to crashing into the pole.
LAPD is investigating the traffic collision.
Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2022 Key News Network
