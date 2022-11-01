Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision in the 9700 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

When units arrived, they found a truck wrapped around a pole with one occupant beyond medical help.

LAPD received a call that the truck was speeding prior to crashing into the pole.

LAPD is investigating the traffic collision.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

