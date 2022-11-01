New York Giants Week 8: By the Numbers

Stephen Lebitsch breaks down the key stats from the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Among their incredible accomplishments in the first half of the season, the most consistent theme for the 2022 New York Giants has been finding ways to win football games down the stretch.

In five of their first seven contests, the team was trailing by as much as 10 points, only to manage a miraculous comeback effort and lead the NFL in that category.

Crossing the country for an intraconference matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, that script suddenly reversed on the visitors, who saw miscues stack up and their winning ways come to a tough halt at Lunen Field. With a nearly nonexistent offense and poor special teams turnovers, the Giants couldn’t keep up with the Seahawks' fiery second-half offense and fell 27-13, earning their first loss since Week 3.

Neither side could get things going offensively in the first half of action as opposing pass defenses stood tall on deep-range threats. Despite holding one of the worst defensive units coming into Sunday, the Seahawks held New York to 46 yards of offense—including 37 yards in the air—for their lowest count in a half this season.

Controlling possession of the football was also a major issue, as punts seemed to come with frequency while also being some of the game's biggest plays. The Giants and Seahawks combined for 24 possessions on Sunday, but only four lasted longer than eight plays and five minutes.

The difference in that department—Seattle made the most of their special teams opportunities, forcing two big fumbles in enemy territory to set up their offense for critical red zone scores. Behind two scores with 5:22 left in the game and with the Seahawks holding 170 yards of offense (117 passing) in the second half, the Giants’ fourth-quarter magic couldn’t come through again, and they left the field 6-2 and with many things to fix in the next two weeks.

Even with the losing result, head coach Brian Daboll said his team remains confident, knowing they’ve been on a good start and have the time to fix their miscues before they host the Houston Texans after their bye week.

“We just didn't do enough today all the way around. Again, give Seattle credit. It's hard; the ball is important. We have to do a better job of taking care of it, executing and finishing drives, and converting on some third downs, particularly early on in the game.”

“We have a long season to go, 3-1 in the first quarter, 3-1 in the second quarter, obviously not good enough today…come back, make corrections, do some self-scout and things like that during the week and try to fix some of the things that we need to fix like we do every week.”

As the Giants put Seattle in the rearview and head into their bye week of improvement, let’s take a deeper look at the big numbers that defined Sunday’s affair.

Giants Offense Struggles on Both Sides

Following the win last Sunday in Jacksonville, the Giants couldn’t help but marvel at the incredible performance of their offense, led by the record-setting rushing contributions of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. One week later, they were forced to ponder the inadequacies on display on a different coast.

From the opening kickoff at Lumen Field, the Giants’ offense looked like a complete shell of the high-volume unit seen in the team’s previous two games. While Daniel Jones finished the day completing 17 passes for 176 yards and the offense had 225 yards total, it was the Giants’ lowest total of the season, and a majority of that came in the second half.

During the first two frames, it felt like the Giants couldn’t even hear themselves amid the ferocious noise inside the stadium, let alone move the football with any consistency. In New York's six possessions in the first 30 minutes, all but one ended below 2:32 of possession time and with a punt.

The team’s sole score, a one-yard touchdown run by Barkley, came off an Adoree Jackson forced fumble at the Seattle 2-yard line, or else the team would have been lifeless heading into the break.

The Seahawks’ questionable defense held the Giants to 37 yards through the air and a pitiful nine on the ground, with Jones going 5-9 on his throws and the Barkley-led rushing group averaging only 3.4 yards per rush. Big Blue also went 1-6 on third downs, a big factor in their inability to build momentum.

“They did a good job all the way around,” Daboll said about the Seahawks’ defensive intensity. “They did a good job stopping the run. We averaged less than three yards, and I thought they did a good job on the perimeter on some of the nakeds and the keeps. We didn't hit any big plays off of them.”

Returning to the field for the second half trailing 10-7, things improved for the team with nearly 200 yards of offense—including 137 in the passing game—but the Giants still struggled to create a semblance of red zone pressure on the Seahawks defense.

Right out of the gate, the Giants had their longest possession of the afternoon spanning 14 plays and 79 yards for 8:56, but the drive stalled at the Seattle 13 and ended with a 31-yard field goal to even the score at 10-10.

Throughout the remainder of the second half, the closest the Giants got to sniffing the endzone was the Seattle 27-yard line on their next possession, another resulting in a kick by Graham Gano to tie the game at 13 heading into the fourth quarter. Seattle would match that with two touchdowns, including one of a Richie James punt return fumble, in the final frame to build a two-score cushion the Giants couldn’t overcome.

The Giants rushing attack remained silent on the back end as well, accumulating just 78 total yards (2.8 average) by the final whistle for their lowest outing of the season. Barkley, who struggled to pound the pigskin through Seattle’s stout interior, finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jones, who had a career-high 107 yards rushing last Sunday, got nothing going with his legs, pushing only six carries and 20 yards.

“Yeah, I mean, I think they are doing a good job,” Jones said about his limitations running the football. “With some of those zone-read things and some of the nakeds and keeps and keeping the width on the defense. Credit to their defense.”

Above all, the Giants biggest issue seemed to be setting themselves up for manageable situations on third down. The team finished 6-16 (37.5%) on third down efficiency and had an average of 8.8 yards on those plays, equivalent to 31st in the league. It caused the Giants to have four drives end below six total plays and allowed Seattle ample time to drain the clock with the score in their favor.

If there was any positive from the Giants’ late-down woes, it was the playmaking of receiver Darius Slayton on a handful of them. In particular, the Giants first possession of the second half, when Jones connected with Slayton on consecutive passing plays for 18 and 16-yard gains, respectively. The former play helped convert a third down-and-12 play and contributed to Slayton’s team-leading five receptions for 66 yards.

Jones praised Slayton for his big efforts, especially on third downs, as the receiver has taken advantage of his increased workload and posted three games of 58 or more yards in the Giants’ last four.

“Yeah, I think he was doing a good job getting open, found some space in their zone, especially on third down, and made a couple of nice catches, contested catches, and big plays for us. Like I said, I have a lot of trust and confidence in him.”

In the final 5:22 of regulation, the Giants offense had their chances to make a fourth-quarter push where they’ve been excelling all year long, but their magic down the stretch withered to the tune of two drives combining for 15 plays and 49 yards, ending their win streak at a resounding four straight games.

Leaving Seattle with a 6-2 record entering the bye week, the Giants offense was met with a timely reminder that they still have weaknesses to work on if they want to compete in the second half of the season. The Seahawks will not be their only defensively tough opponent for the rest of the schedule, and the injury woes are starting to pile up on the group as the season wears on.

Nevertheless, the Giants have proven time and time again this year what they are capable of, particularly in the closest of contests. With the break in front of them and two weeks until Houston arrives, the team is focused on fixing their mistakes from Seattle and bracing for a strong second-half run. If anything, that’s what the NFL is about, according to Jones.

“I think that's part of playing at this level, playing in the NFL-- defenses are good, teams are good. Seattle deserves a lot of credit…We'll see how we can clean up some things and improve, but that's how it works in this league. Everyone is good, so you've got to bring your A-game every week.”

“I think we've got guys who can make plays across the board. We have guys up front that have been playing well all season. There's certainly a lot of things we have to clean up, but I've got a lot of trust and confidence in the guys we have in the locker room.”

Special Teams Turnovers

One area of the field the Giants have been able to pride themselves on this season is their special teams unit, arguably the crispest component of their locker room. As of Week 8, Thomas McGaughey’s crew was responsible for five of the team’s eight takeaways in 2022, scoring a chunk of points off the leg of reliable kicker Graham Gano.

However, against Seattle, that same special teams group found themselves culpable for the takeaway, as the Seahawks forced two fumbles on Giants’ punt returns to completely change the tide of a close contest.

Late in the first half, with the game knotted at 7-7, the Giants’ defense held Seattle to a five-play drive spanning two yards and 3:28 on the clock and braced New York for a two-minute drill before the halftime break. The Seahawks punted from their 27-yard line, ready to limit the return and force the Giants to drive the whole field length, something they’ve struggled with in recent seasons with only two minutes left in the half.

As it turned out, the return didn’t make it ten yards before Seattle instantly had the football back. Before Giants’ receiver Richie James could get into his initial progression, Seahawks’ tight end Will Dissly punched the ball loose, and safety Joey Blount recovered it at the New York 24-yard line.

The fumble set up Seattle for their two-minute drill to extend the lead. Luckily, Wink Martindale’s defense came through again, kept Seattle to another short possession, and the Seahawks notched a 35-yard field goal attempt to lead 10-7 at the midway mark.

“I would have to look at it,” Daboll said about the mishap after the game. “I looked at the JumboTron, and it looked like the guy knocked it out of his hand pretty good. Richie knows you've got to take care of it, and that's the game.”

Unfortunately, Daboll’s message would not be received before a secondary offense by James and company later in the contest. The result on the other end, thwarting a classic Giants comeback effort, made the following error more painful.

After holding Seattle to a brief three-play, four-yard drive and forcing them to punt from their 24-yard line, the Giants offense was once again poised for a march down the field to tie what was a 20-13 affair with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter. With the punt soaring 55 yards to the Giants’ 21, James again received the boot and took off nine yards to the 30-yard line.

Likewise, before the receiver sniffed a 10-yard return, the football was snuffed loose by Blount and teammate Travis Homer before it was recovered by who else than Dissly at the Giants’ 32. To add insult to injury, James suffered an ailment on the play and missed the remainder of the game.

Having possession of the football with the clock in their favor, the Seahawks wasted little time giving the Giants’ exhausted defense their knockout punch. In just two plays and 42 seconds, Geno Smith moved the ball 32 yards, including the handoff to running back Kenneth Walker III for 16 yards and a touchdown. The conversion gave Seattle a 27-13 lead, and that was all she wrote at the final whistle.

It was ill-times mistakes like the two on special teams that made the difference in a game where both offenses were missing their juice for much of the afternoon. The Giants, who led the league themselves in forced fumbles entering Sunday, know they have a strength in their special teams unit, but it will take some adjustments in the bye to ensure that doesn’t become a weakness.

“Taking care of the ball is one of our main goals, and obviously, we didn't do it,” Daboll added. “Got the ball in good field position to capitalize on ten points. Turn the ball over on your side of the field; it's tough. So we have to fix that.”

Seahawks Run Game Stifled

In my preview of the Seahawks offense last week , one focal point of the piece touched on the Seahawks’ top-15 ranked rushing attack led by the efforts of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Entering Sunday’s contest, Walker III boasted 410 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the team in the rushing department. He also had over 260 yards and three scores combined from his two previous starts, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Yet, against the Giants stout rushing defense, Walker III faced his most difficult challenge in weeks and was kept relatively quiet on the final game book. Playing in his second start since Rashaad Penny went down with an ankle injury, the Seahawks rookie rusher carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards (2.8 average) and a touchdown, his second-lowest outing of the season.

One week after pounding the Chargers defense for a career-high 167 yards, two touchdowns, and a long rush of 74 yards, Walker III was lucky if he could get past the line of scrimmage on the Giants’ aggressive defensive front. In the first half, he rushed nine times for 20 yards, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry, forcing the Seahawks to rely heavily on their passing attack.

In the Seahawks’ first four possessions of the game, the team tried deploying their lead rusher in different play calls and scheme lineups, but the Giants seemed to have an answer whenever the ball was run. Walker III took snaps up the middle, to the outside of the tackle, and even directly in the wildcat formation, yet nothing earned more than 4 yards to provide early down pressure on the Giants defense.

After seeing his run defense get pulverized by the Jaguars one week prior, Brian Daboll said the difference was how his team set the tone at the line from the jump and made sure no gaping holes were left for Walker III to explode through.

“They just played good,” said Daboll on his defense’s effort. “They did a good job upfront. They set the line of scrimmage. They tackled well. They had a lot of guys down there in the gaps. They played well.”

The Giants defense also did a good job holding up quarterback Geno Smith’s contributions to the Seahawks’ rushing campaign. The former Giants gunslinger isn’t known to be an elite dual-threat out of the backfield but ranked third among Seattle rushers with 138 yards (4.5 average) entering Sunday. Taking off with the ball five times against New York, all he could offer was 26 yards with one long run of 14 yards.

Smith finished the game with 23 completions for 212 yards and two touchdowns, his third-best showing this season. While he and the Seattle running game was limited with their legs, the Giants defense knows they have improvements to make if they want to win more battles with dual-threat quarterbacks.

Overall, he played a good game, and they played a good game,” defensive lineman Leonard Willams said in his postgame availability. “I think we did a good job against the run, but it wasn’t enough overall. We have to go back and watch film on Monday.”

Williams' key focus for his group heading into the bye is continuing their run-stuffing dominance and finding other ways to slow opposing offenses from piling on quick points. He knows it’s needed if the defense is going to help their offense get an extra boost during their own sluggish starts.

“I think we have done a great job, situationally specifically. I think we do a good job in two-minute situations, backed up situations, two-minute, four minutes before the half, and before the end of the game type of things.”

“Regardless of stats or anything like that, I feel like we have done a good job of not giving up too many points in each game.”

The Big Seattle Drops

It took Seattle’s passing game a little while to get going on Sunday, and they were kept under wraps largely due to some unfathomable drops by the biggest names in their receiving corps.

Coming into the Giants’ game, Seattle’s passing attack ranked middle of the league in most categories, including 16th in passing yards and 10th in passing touchdowns. Their most productive receiving weapons—DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockette, and Marquise Goodwin—combined for 975 yards and six touchdowns and boasted different skill sets for the Seahawks’ deep field game.

The Seahawks had been giving teams fits with the entire trio active. Yet, against the Giants, they appeared to run into a case of the drops early, letting huge opportunities for game-changing plays go incomplete and allowing New York to remain in a close competition as late as the start of the fourth quarter.

Beginning on their first possession of the ball game, Seattle saw its struggles come from the hands of Metcalf, the team’s 6’4” receiver with 418 yards of offense and two touchdowns through seven games. Metcalf dropped consecutive passes on second and third down, quickly thwarting the Seahawks’ at their 42-yard line.

Then, late in the first quarter, Geno Smith would attempt to connect with his target down the sideline after Metcalf beat the corner and had the safety barreling across the deep field. However, the Ole Miss product would again miss making the big play as the perfectly placed ball escaped his grasp, landing out of bounds on what would have nearly been a touchdown scoring catch.

In the end, Metcalf would earn his touchdown in the second quarter to put the Seahawks up 7-0 and finish the game with six receptions for 55 yards. The total was his third-lowest of the last five games, but it’s hard to forget he was coming off a patella injury that should have kept him sidelined.

The fourth-year Seahawk wasn’t the only player with missed opportunities. Seventh-year receiver Tyler Lockett had arguably the biggest lopsided outing on the offense, dropping a couple of targets, including one destined for a touchdown, before helping Seattle to one of two in the second half.

In the first half, with the Seahawks pinned at their 2-yard line, Lockett was targeted on a dump-off pass on the right side of the field, where he took it two yards upfield to try to give Seattle breathing room. Halted at the 4–yard line, the ball was stripped away by Giants’ corner Adoree Jackson to set Big Blue two yards away from the endzone before their one red zone score.

Already holding his head down on the sidelines, Lockett would later drop a surefire touchdown catch in the third quarter to stall the Seahawks drive short of the endzone. With a huge drop by their longest-tenured receiver with historically reliable hands, Seattle was forced to settle for a field goal and a 13-10 lead.

Lockette would avenge his woes in the third quarter, securing a 33-yard dart from Geno Smith in stride to punch a Seattle touchdown with 9:24 remaining. That score gave the Seahawks a 20-13 lead, and from there, the team didn’t look back, notching one more score with Kenneth Walker III as the Giants defense grew weary down the final stretch.

Eventually, Seattle’s trio found their game late in the second half, and it helped quickly spell the end of the Giants winning ways. It also gave the visiting team a glimpse of what they are missing at the wide receiver position, something many hope they can improve in the back end of 2022.

