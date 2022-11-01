ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders: Pleased with the 'Tenacity' of Aubrey Miller Jr., Sy'veon Wilkerson

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqFzM_0iuG0n9h00

Coach Prime is very pleased with the consistent and tenacious performances of two Jackson State football players.

Tenacity is my favorite word. On Monday in the SWAC Coaches Press Conference, Deion Sanders spoke about two players who embody the character of "tenacity" — Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson. He's been pleased with their preparation and consistency throughout the 2022 season.

Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson; Credit: USA Today Sports, JSU Athletics

SY'VEON WILKERSON

" To have a running back who's consistent. And I truly mean consistent, " Sanders shared about Wilkerson with HBCU Legends. " The way he practices, the way he goes about his job, and he's physical. He could run by you. He could run through you, as well as catches the ball out of the backfield. "

Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson was a highly-touted recruit from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. He initially signed with West Virginia and transferred to Delaware State, receiving first-team All-MEAC honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKewz_0iuG0n9h00

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (26) pushes forward as offensive lineman Kirk Ford (70) holds back Grambling defensive lineman Wesley Green (92) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. JSU won 66-24. Tcl Grambling Jackson State

After entering the transfer portal, Wilkerson decided to join the Jackson State Tigers for the 2022 season. It was a great move by Sy'veon and Coach Prime, who was looking for a hard-nosed rusher to complement the speed of the walk-on sensation Santee Marshall.

Wilkerson is a bruiser, yet he's exceptionally shifty and agile for a 205-lb running back who is into practicing yoga — and he's introduced his teammates to the exercise.

For the season, Wilkerson has toted the rock 129 times for 689 yards, five rushing touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 134 receiving yards and a score. He's been the reliable workhorse Jackson State needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gTrv_0iuG0n9h00

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (45) goes after Southern running back Karl Ligon (19) in Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Jsu Southern; Credit: © Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

AUBREY MILLER JR.

It's time for you and pro scouts to know Aubrey Miller Jr. Just like his former teammate LB James Houston IV who the Detroit Lions drafted in the 6th round and 217 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Miller is "primed" to become a professional linebacker.

Miller is a leader on the FCS No. 1-ranked Jackson State defense. Miller has 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, one sack, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble returned for a touchdown. He's a dynamic and powerful linebacker with the speed and game intelligence that NFL scouts and executives seek. Against Southern, he flashed and harassed Jaguars quarterback Besean McCray most of the afternoon.

Coach Prime commented on Miller, "Aubrey is one of the guys that we hang our hats on in the middle of the defense; making calls, getting to the Ball, flying around, and really setting the tone and the tempo. Not just on game day, but in practice as well. He's matured a lot. He's grown a lot. Still, you're going see some foolish penalties here and there. We could deal with that, we're not going to condone that, but we can deal with that. But the guy plays his heart out. He goes about his job really professionally and hard. He's going out there doing what we think he should be doing."

Sanders concluded his thoughts on the talented players, "I'm really pleased with those two men. They seem like they have the same tenacity. Just one being an offensive player, and the other being a defensive player."

Miller Jr. and Wilkerson have helped to stabilize the defense and offense, respectively. On Saturday, both will be called upon to continue leading the JSU against an upset-minded Texas Southern team who has proven it can be done. Just ask Southern and Alcorn State.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
ESPN

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has done everything and...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
ATLANTA, GA
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
534
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy