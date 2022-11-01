Deion Sanders: Pleased with the 'Tenacity' of Aubrey Miller Jr., Sy'veon Wilkerson

Coach Prime is very pleased with the consistent and tenacious performances of two Jackson State football players.

Tenacity is my favorite word. On Monday in the SWAC Coaches Press Conference, Deion Sanders spoke about two players who embody the character of "tenacity" — Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson. He's been pleased with their preparation and consistency throughout the 2022 season.

Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson; Credit: USA Today Sports, JSU Athletics

SY'VEON WILKERSON

" To have a running back who's consistent. And I truly mean consistent, " Sanders shared about Wilkerson with HBCU Legends. " The way he practices, the way he goes about his job, and he's physical. He could run by you. He could run through you, as well as catches the ball out of the backfield. "

Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson was a highly-touted recruit from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. He initially signed with West Virginia and transferred to Delaware State, receiving first-team All-MEAC honors.

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (26) pushes forward as offensive lineman Kirk Ford (70) holds back Grambling defensive lineman Wesley Green (92) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. JSU won 66-24. Tcl Grambling Jackson State

After entering the transfer portal, Wilkerson decided to join the Jackson State Tigers for the 2022 season. It was a great move by Sy'veon and Coach Prime, who was looking for a hard-nosed rusher to complement the speed of the walk-on sensation Santee Marshall.

Wilkerson is a bruiser, yet he's exceptionally shifty and agile for a 205-lb running back who is into practicing yoga — and he's introduced his teammates to the exercise.

For the season, Wilkerson has toted the rock 129 times for 689 yards, five rushing touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 134 receiving yards and a score. He's been the reliable workhorse Jackson State needed.

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (45) goes after Southern running back Karl Ligon (19) in Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Jsu Southern; Credit: © Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

AUBREY MILLER JR.

It's time for you and pro scouts to know Aubrey Miller Jr. Just like his former teammate LB James Houston IV who the Detroit Lions drafted in the 6th round and 217 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Miller is "primed" to become a professional linebacker.

Miller is a leader on the FCS No. 1-ranked Jackson State defense. Miller has 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, one sack, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble returned for a touchdown. He's a dynamic and powerful linebacker with the speed and game intelligence that NFL scouts and executives seek. Against Southern, he flashed and harassed Jaguars quarterback Besean McCray most of the afternoon.

Coach Prime commented on Miller, "Aubrey is one of the guys that we hang our hats on in the middle of the defense; making calls, getting to the Ball, flying around, and really setting the tone and the tempo. Not just on game day, but in practice as well. He's matured a lot. He's grown a lot. Still, you're going see some foolish penalties here and there. We could deal with that, we're not going to condone that, but we can deal with that. But the guy plays his heart out. He goes about his job really professionally and hard. He's going out there doing what we think he should be doing."

Sanders concluded his thoughts on the talented players, "I'm really pleased with those two men. They seem like they have the same tenacity. Just one being an offensive player, and the other being a defensive player."

Miller Jr. and Wilkerson have helped to stabilize the defense and offense, respectively. On Saturday, both will be called upon to continue leading the JSU against an upset-minded Texas Southern team who has proven it can be done. Just ask Southern and Alcorn State.

