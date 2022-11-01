ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Nolan Smith to undergo surgery. These Georgia defenders will have chance to step up for him

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u5Zm_0iuG0ik400

Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith will undergo surgery Thursday for a torn right pectoral muscle, the school confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Smith will have surgery to repair the muscle at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens. The injury occurred in the first half of Georgia's 42-20 win at Florida Saturday.

Reports earlier in the day said the injury was season-ending. The school only said  Smith will perform his rehabilitation at the University of Georgia and a full recovery is anticipated. Coach Kirby Smart will be available after practice Tuesday evening.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound Savannah native, leads Georgia with 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures.

The senior has played a lot of football at Georgia which gives him great insight to the “ins and outs of this defense.”

That’s according to fellow outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss who is relatively inexperienced by comparison but logged his most snaps as a Bulldog Saturday after Georgia’s top pass rusher was knocked out of the game due to injury.

Smart on Monday revealed that Smith sustained a pectoral muscle injury instead of a separated shoulder he first suspected during the first half. Smart only talked about Smith as it related to him being unlikely to play Saturday against Tennessee.

More: 'It’s going to be crazy:' Why this Georgia-Tennessee matchup stands out in so many ways

Also: College sports tie that bonds Georgia basketball's Mike White and Tennessee's Danny White

“It does not look good for availability this week,” Smart sad. “It’s one of those deals we’ve done an MRI on it and still getting some opinion on it but he’s probably doubtful for this week.”

Chambliss, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound sophomore missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but returned to log 30 snaps against Florida, according to Pro Football Focus. He had his first sack of the season late in the game after getting a half sack against Tennessee last season.

“Chaz did a nice job,” Smart said. “It was great to get him back. Didn’t know he would have to play that much in that role. His hamstring still been bothering him. It bothered him a little bit the other night after the game.”

Sixth-year senior Robert Beal also had a career-high in snaps with 51. He had 2 tackles and Chambliss had 3 along with at least one missed tackle on a run play.

“Injuries have kind of hindered him a little bit,” nose guard Zion Logue said of Chambliss who is from Carrollton. “He finally got his opportunity to go play just like last year against Tennessee.”

Tennessee’s offensive line includes right tackle Darnell Wright who hasn’t given up a sack this season in 540 snaps and senior Jeremiah Crawford or Gerald Mincey at left tackle.

Volunteers coach Josh Heupel calls Georgia's defense “athletic. They can run (at) all three levels. They’re physical on all three levels. They don’t have any busts. They play their assignments extremely well. They make you earn it. It’s a great test for us.”

Another option to help fill in if Smith can't go is true freshman Marvin Jones Jr. who was out for the Florida game with the flu. The five-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale has seen action in two games this season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, recording a tackle in each. Smart said he wants to get Jones and junior M.J. Sherman, who has played 29 defensive snaps this season, “going,” as well.

Smith will now be able to help the defense with his words.

“He knows all the small things in the game,” Chambliss said in an interview in September. “Just listening to him and Beal and taking advice from them is the best thing I can do. I hope it rubs off on me.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Nolan Smith to undergo surgery. These Georgia defenders will have chance to step up for him

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?

We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’

Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
AUBURN, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility

Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
DECATUR, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy