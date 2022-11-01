ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Musk first announced he had agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, 2022. Tesla shares closed that day at $332.67, and closed today at $207.47 capping his first full week of Twitter ownership.
CNBC

CCTV Script 03/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 3, 2022. In summary, the Fed conveyed three important signals to the market: the pace of interest rate hikes may slow down, but it is still premature to pause, and interest rates may peak higher than anticipated. The overnight market reaction was also very interesting, with the three major stock indexes rising first, then falling.
CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy