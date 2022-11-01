— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 3, 2022. In summary, the Fed conveyed three important signals to the market: the pace of interest rate hikes may slow down, but it is still premature to pause, and interest rates may peak higher than anticipated. The overnight market reaction was also very interesting, with the three major stock indexes rising first, then falling.

