Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
CNBC
A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial
AWS Ocean Energy says its Waveswing device was able to operate in Force 10 gales. The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall. This phase of testing is set...
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Palm oil is in almost everything, and it's devastating rainforests. This Bill Gates-backed company used microbes to create an alternative
On Thursday, biotech company C16 Biosciences is announcing the launch of Palmless, a palm oil alternative created with yeast. Palm oil found in more than half of the packaged products Americans use, including ice cream, lipstick, soaps and detergents, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Farmers in developing nations are...
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
CNBC
Chartmaster on what's next for oil and energy stocks
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at energy stocks. With CNBC's Dennis Lockhart and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Michael Contopolous, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
What it feels like to visit a fusion company lab on a day when wildfire smoke cloaks the horizon
Visiting Helion Energy's enormous workspace and lab in Everett, Wash., pulled the idea of fusion out of the completely fantastical and into the potentially real for me. I happened to visit on a day when the air quality was so bad from nearby wildfires that Helion asked its employees to stay home for their health and safety.
CNBC
Tesla stock has dropped 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Musk first announced he had agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, 2022. Tesla shares closed that day at $332.67, and closed today at $207.47 capping his first full week of Twitter ownership.
CNBC
Full recap of the latest Fed rate hike and Chair Jerome Powell's market-moving news conference
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that the central bank still has a ways to go before it wraps up its tightening campaign. Checkout below a full recap of the announcement and Powell's news conference.
CNBC
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
CNBC
CCTV Script 03/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 3, 2022. In summary, the Fed conveyed three important signals to the market: the pace of interest rate hikes may slow down, but it is still premature to pause, and interest rates may peak higher than anticipated. The overnight market reaction was also very interesting, with the three major stock indexes rising first, then falling.
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC
Fisker confirms production of the Ocean SUV will start later this month, now has over 62,000 reservations
Fisker reported a loss of $149 million for the third quarter. The company is on track to begin building its Ocean SUV later this month, and expects to build about 42,000 over the next year. Reservations for the Ocean are now over 62,000, CEO Henrik Fisker told CNBC. said Wednesday...
Comments / 0