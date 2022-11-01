Read full article on original website
Kraken Launches 70 Ethereum, Solana NFT Collections on New ‘Gasless’ Marketplace
Crypto exchange Kraken is hoping to take on NFT giants OpenSea with gasless transactions and built-in rarity tools. Kraken, the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency exchange, is launching its new NFT marketplace today, even as sales for digital collectibles continue to drop. The exchange is hoping to entice current and would-be...
Is Solana Decentralized? Cloud Provider Hetzner Ban Raises Questions
The blockchain network depended heavily on the company, which banned all Solana activity on its servers. Hetzner Online GmbH, a German cloud service provider, moved to block all Solana activity on its servers Wednesday, instantly taking over 1,000 Solana validators offline. While the affected nodes are largely back online, the action triggered a broader discussion in the crypto community about the increasing influence of centralized service providers in controlling the fate of supposedly-decentralized blockchain networks.
Bored Apes Otherside Builder: Web3 ‘Only Plausible Solution’ to Manage Metaverse Economy
Improbable CEO Herman Narula argued that Web3 solutions are “the only means to efficiently share value in the metaverse.”. Gaming technology firm Improbable is creating the infrastructure underpinning Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs’ metaverse platform Otherside. Improbable’s CEO Herman Narula seems to have been won over...
Alchemy Launches NFT Allowlist Platform Spearmint for Ethereum, Layer-2 Projects
Blockchain software company Alchemy has launched a new product called Spearmint, which aims to make the NFT allowlist signup and management process easier for creators. Spearmint is a free product NFT creators can use to automate much of the allowlist creation process using Spearmint’s tools. According to a statement, Alchemy claims users can create an allowlist on Spearmint in under 10 minutes and connect it to a project’s application and smart contract “with a few simple lines of code.”
Aave Votes to Deploy on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution zkSync
In a unanimous vote, Matter Labs’ proposal to deploy Aave on the testnet for its Ethereum scaler zkSync has been approved. Following a three-day voting period, Aave community members approved Matter Labs' proposal to deploy the decentralized lending protocol Aave on its Ethereum scaling product zkSync. Matter Labs is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Polygon, Arweave Jump Double Digits as Meta’s Instagram Announces New NFT Tools
Like Reddit, Instagram turned to Polygon for its NFT plans, while attempting to offer users permanent storage through Arweave. It's been a big day for Arweave and Polygon. News that Instagram will leverage the Polygon blockchain to let users mint and sell NFTs has sent blockchain’s MATIC soaring by 14.3% since yesterday, per CoinGecko.
'Monkey Drainer' Steals $800K in CryptoPunks, Otherside Ethereum NFTs
Scams connected to Monkey Drainer have netted attackers an estimated $4.3 million or more in NFTs and crypto assets. Amid a rash of crypto scams that have pilfered millions of dollars’ worth of Ethereum NFTs from unsuspecting users’ wallets, the unknown pseudonymous entity referred to as “Monkey Drainer” has claimed a fresh cache of valuable CryptoPunks and Otherside NFTs.
Solana NFT Sales Surge 170% as y00ts Completes Delayed Rollout
The much-anticipated NFT project from the creators of DeGods has jolted Solana trading today following an October slump. Solana NFT trading activity has skyrocketed today, currently up 170% over the past 24 hours. It comes on the back of the rollout of y00ts, an anticipated NFT project that delayed its...
'There Is No Second Best': Microstrategy Would Be Up $1.6B If It Invested in Ethereum
“Now try joke coins like Doge,” said Alex Gladstein after a new tool showed how much Microstrategy could’ve earned if it bought a Bitcoin alternative. American software firm Microstrategy would be up $1.6 billion if it had invested in Ethereum, not Bitcoin, according to a new tool from BlockChain Center.net.
Musk’s Twitter Reforms Could ‘Damage The Blue Check's Anti-Scam Role’: Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin joined high-profile critics of Musk’s proposals, highlighting the importance of due diligence in the verification process. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has hit out at Elon Musk’s proposals to reform the social network's “blue check” system, saying that paying “$8/month and call yourself whatever" would “damage the blue check's anti-scam role.”
Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) decentralized finance pilot program just executed “the first real-world use case for institutional-grade DeFi protocols,” Aave founder Stani Kulechov told Decrypt. J.P. Morgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings yesterday used the Aave protocol on Polygon—a layer-2 scaling solution—to complete...
Report Claims 97% of Uniswap Tokens Are ‘Rug Pulls’—Crypto Twitter Has Doubts
The researchers found that "90% of tokens using locking contracts tend to become a rug pull or a malicious token eventually." A team of researchers says that 97.7% of tokens launched on decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap turned out to be rug pulls. Not surprisingly, Crypto Twitter has some thoughts. The...
Binance CEO: Crypto Is the 'Only Stable Thing' Amid Financial Turmoil
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to the stage at Web Summit to discuss regulators, the crypto crash, and Elon Musk's unpredictability. Despite a crypto crash that has seen Bitcoin tumble over 70% from $69,000 to its current value of around $20,000, Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao argued that cryptocurrency is "probably the only stable thing in this very dynamic environment."
Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar Following Strong US Jobs Report
Bitcoin, Ethereum and the wider crypto market jumped Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October. Bitcoin jumped Friday—along with stocks—following the release of a Labor Department report showing that U.S. job growth was up. The biggest cryptocurrency was trading for $21,246 at...
'Rick & Morty' Creator’s Art Gobblers Renew Debate Over NFT Influencer Ethics
The buzzy launch upset many collectors, who allege that influencers hyped it in exchange for free NFTs now trading for nearly $23,000. Art Gobblers, an Ethereum NFT project from “Rick & Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, launched Monday and saw skyrocketing secondary sales. Some in the NFT space have...
Fidelity Is Offering Early Access to Its New Bitcoin Trading App
The investment giant is launching a product allowing retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum commission-free. Investment giant Fidelity today announced an early-access waitlist for its new crypto product Fidelity Crypto—which will let retail investors trade Bitcoin and Ethereum from their phones without paying commission fees. The Boston-based firm,...
Billionaire Tim Draper: Bitcoin ‘A Good Hedge Against Bad Governance’
Draper also reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000—and argued that women will drive the next wave of adoption. The bear market doesn’t appear to have dented Bitcoin bull Tim Draper’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency. Speaking on stage at Web Summit 2022, the billionaire VC argued...
Are Elon Musk’s Crypto Plans for Twitter Changing?
Dogecoin fans banked on Twitter integration ahead, but a planned crypto wallet is reportedly “on pause” after Musk’s takeover. A planned crypto wallet is reportedly on hold at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Musk previously teased Dogecoin integration into Twitter and told employees...
