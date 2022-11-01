Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
Mississippi River Drops So Low, You can Walk Under the USS Kidd
We keep seeing insane pictures and videos as the Mississippi River drops lower and lower. It has been exposing quite a few of its secrets while it does so. There was a sunken riverboat recently discovered up north, homes, abandoned cars, and more. The river actually does indeed drop as...
theadvocate.com
150-year-old Watson church votes to leave United Methodist denomination in historic split
The congregation of a longtime United Methodist Church in Watson has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, one of more than 40 Louisiana churches to take that step, in a historical split of the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. While neither are currently...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
Visually impaired woman to receive once-in-a-lifetime home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cost of living continues to rise and economic experts warn of a recession hitting in the next few months. Despite this, one group is helping a woman move forward financially. At a time when it’s getting tougher to afford a new home, new...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
theadvocate.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
centralcitynews.us
Central Buys City Hall Site
By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News — CENTRAL — The City of Central has purchased 9.55 acres of land near the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan roads for construction of a new City Hall. The property is located on the west side of Hooper. Mayor David Barrow...
Baton Rouge leaders addressing continued concerns of homeless camps, illegal dump sites
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeless camps are a common scene across the country, and Baton Rouge is no exception. According to a recent study, more than 3000 people experience homelessness in Louisiana on any given day. “The amount of trash that accumulates at a homeless camp is unbelievable,” Parry...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
theadvocate.com
After train derailment, acid leak forces day-long evacuation, most residents back home
There’s a white film on the cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli in Dennis Snyder’s backyard garden. The leaves on the pecan tree at his relative’s next to the railroad tracks have turned brown. And something’s up with the paint job on the car. Snyder said he’s hoping...
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
postsouth.com
50 years ago, 2 Southern University students were shot and killed. A sister wondered, 'Why? Why?'
The knock on the door came at 4 a.m. Rickey Hill and Herget Harris, two protest leaders at Southern University, peeked out and saw sheriff’s deputies outside their apartment. Hill had been arrested the week before for disrupting the campus. Now, on Nov. 16, 1972, the deputies were looking...
