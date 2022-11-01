Read full article on original website
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
WRGB
Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WRGB
Man accused in knifepoint robbery at a Wilton pharmacy
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A 32-year-old South Glens Falls man was charged, accused stealing prescription drugs at knifepoint. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Eric J. Mcintosh is accused of entering the Rite Aid on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton and stealing over $3,000 in prescription medication from the pharmacy.
Stolen credit cards found in wrecked car in Rotterdam
On Aug. 25, at about 11:30 p.m., State Troopers were sent to a one-car crash on I-890 in Rotterdam.
WRGB
Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
WRGB
Man pleads guilty to installing camera in school staff bathroom, recording coworkers
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court on November 4th. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
WNYT
Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany
Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WRGB
Man sentenced to prison in hit and run crash that killed 63-year-old woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Back on May 4th, 2021, Carolyn Lord was struck and killed crossing Broadway in Schenectady. According to the Schenectady DA's office, a vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras coming to a complete stop after hitting Lord, pausing, then driving around her "apparently lifeless body" Moment...
WRGB
Albany man accused of ramming deputy's patrol car, fleeing traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, an Albany man has been charged, accused of damaging a patrol car and fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say that on Wednesday, October 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue in Albany.
WNYT
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Troy man dies in crash on Taconic State Parkway
A crash on the Taconic State Parkway claimed the life of a Troy man Wednesday afternoon.
WNYT
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
WNYT
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ACSO: Man backs into patrol car, tries to hit deputy
An Albany man was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly backed into a Sheriff's Office patrol car and tried to run over a deputy.
