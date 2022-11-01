Read full article on original website
howellcountynews.com
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View Nurse recognized with DAISY Award
Layken Doss, licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Ozarks Healthcare in Mountain View, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses for the level of care she demonstrated to a local patient and her family. The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
houstonherald.com
Candidates for Texas County presiding commissioner answer questions
1. Tell us about yourself. I am a very fortunate individual. I have a wonderful wife who tolerates me, five fabulous children who are all doing great in their chosen pathways, (one as a freshman at Cabool High School) and I am thankful I live in a place where common sense is still somewhat common.
houstonherald.com
Meats receives USDA grant totaling $730,000
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced the agency is awarding a $730,000 grant to Zimmerman Meats through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Zimmerman has a facility at Summersville. “USDA Rural Development works hard to provide farmers, ranchers and small businesses...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Mildred Wall
Services for Mildred Wall, 77, are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
FAYE JAMES
Faye James, age 99, daughter of Wade and Nora Richard, was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Turley, Mo., and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Orvil James, in 2009, and her youngest son, Ronald James, in 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim James and his wife, Rhonda of Fairview, Texas, and Michael James, Springfield, Mo., who served as a devoted, selfless caregiver to both his parents for many years prior to their passing. She is also survived by her grandsons, Steve and Scott of Arvada, Colo., as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
houstonherald.com
HHS football team receives community send-off
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Faye James
A visitation for Faye James, 99, is 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private graveside service will follow. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
houstonherald.com
MILDRED WALL
Mildred Wall, 77, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, in Blue Springs, Mo. She is survived by her son, Michael, of the home. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Jay and Matoe Gibson; sisters, Lucille and Dorothy; and brothers, Walter, Gene, Robert, Kenneth and Keith. She...
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers. No experience is required. Training will be provided. Applicants are suggested to complete an application by obtaining at www.pcsheriff2.com prior to an interview to expedite the interview process. If unable, applications will be available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If unavailable on November 2nd, please contact Lt. Robison at 573-774-4793 to schedule an interview.
Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
houstonherald.com
Fires reported in county; one structure consumed
Dry, windy conditions are sparking fires in the county on Wednesday afternoon. A grass fire was reported at 8490 Kelly Road at Raymondville. It spread before consuming an outbuilding. In addition to Raymondville’s department, the Houston Rural Fire Department was called. Another grass fire was reported on Highway AH....
houstonherald.com
Inmate at Licking had two drugs in his body, tests show
Cause of death has been determined in the Sept. 1 death of Terrell Dawson, a 42-year-old man incarcerated at South Central Correctional Center. His death is one of several reported since the end of August at the prison at Licking. Another just-released report showed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death of another inmate.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands
Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
houstonherald.com
HHS district football game time changed today; join the sendoff
A threat of inclement weather has prompted moving up the Houston High School football game time today against Mountain Grove. The semifinal district game will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Mountain Grove, school officials announced. SENDOFF: A team sendoff is at 2:15 p.m. (Spruce Street to Grand Avenue to...
kttn.com
Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
lebanonmissouri.org
Allen Building acquired by St. Louis developer
Developers planning to renovate the 70,000-square-foot Allen Building property, at 200 East Commercial Street in downtown Lebanon, reached another milestone Tuesday with the official ownership acquisition of the property. The building is now owned by Allen Lofts, LP, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Capstone Development Group. The developer took ownership...
Laclede Record
St, Louis group takes ownership of Allen building
The Allen Building is now owned by Allen Lofts, LP, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Capstone Development Group. The developer took ownership of the property Tuesday after working with the previous owner - the Trustees for the Citizens of Lebanon - to complete the closing transaction. In addition, as part of the initial project plans, last week the City of Lebanon began removing a single-story portion of the building that will be converted into new parking space as part of the overall construction efforts. For more on this story see the LCR.
