Hawaii State

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
InsideHook

LIV Golf Champ Dustin Johnson Made 1,000% More Per Shot After Defection

Dustin Johson’s defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit may have hurt him in the karma department, but there’s no doubt it has boosted his bank account as the 2020 Masters winner earned $35.9 million from playing in only eight events during the upstart series’ first season. For the sake of comparison, PGA Tour champion Rory McIlroy made $28.5 million across 17 events this season.
Golf.com

Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!

Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
GolfWRX

Patrick Reed launches yet another defamation lawsuit against golf media

Patrick Reed has filed yet another lawsuit against members of the media for ‘defamation, injurious falsehood and tortious interference.’. This particular lawsuit is against Shane Ryan of Golf Digest, Hachette, the New York Post, Fox Sports, Doug Ferguson and the Associated Press. These defendants have been named as co-conspirators in the claim along with the PGA Tour, NBC’s Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, Eamon Lynch, Golf Week, Gannett and others.
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/3/22): Miura MC-501 QPQ irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program

The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
GolfWRX

Long irons vs hybrids for the better player – GolfWRXers discuss

WRXer ‘MikeDeJong33’ plays off a 3 handicap and is considering switching out a long iron for a hybrid or crossover, and our members have been sharing their advice and experiences in our forum. Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the...

