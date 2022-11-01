Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
LIV Golf Champ Dustin Johnson Made 1,000% More Per Shot After Defection
Dustin Johson’s defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit may have hurt him in the karma department, but there’s no doubt it has boosted his bank account as the 2020 Masters winner earned $35.9 million from playing in only eight events during the upstart series’ first season. For the sake of comparison, PGA Tour champion Rory McIlroy made $28.5 million across 17 events this season.
Golf Channel
Reports: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth in 'The Match'
Tiger Woods officially has an event on the schedule. The 15-time major champion will team up with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of “The Match”, as first reported by The Fried Egg and confirmed by Golf Digest. The seventh...
LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Still Hoping for Cooperation With PGA Tour: ‘We Did Not Create the Angst’
Talking with reporters Wednesday after LIV Golf’s first season, the commissioner said he’s ‘disappointed’ that his players can’t compete on other top tours.
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour pro zings fellow player for curiously being included on wall of golf legends
When you start listing golf's all-time great players, there are certain obvious people you can't leave out. You know, names like Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods. Arnold Palmer. Chesson Hadley. Wait, what?. Such was the double take one PGA Tour pro took when glancing at a wall featuring some of the...
Dustin Johnson closes out inaugural LIV Golf season with $35 million in earnings
Dustin Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour winner, closed out his first season on the LIV Golf tour with a win at the season-ending championship and took home over $35 million in earnings.
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed launches yet another defamation lawsuit against golf media
Patrick Reed has filed yet another lawsuit against members of the media for ‘defamation, injurious falsehood and tortious interference.’. This particular lawsuit is against Shane Ryan of Golf Digest, Hachette, the New York Post, Fox Sports, Doug Ferguson and the Associated Press. These defendants have been named as co-conspirators in the claim along with the PGA Tour, NBC’s Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, Eamon Lynch, Golf Week, Gannett and others.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/3/22): Miura MC-501 QPQ irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program
The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
GolfWRX
Long irons vs hybrids for the better player – GolfWRXers discuss
WRXer ‘MikeDeJong33’ plays off a 3 handicap and is considering switching out a long iron for a hybrid or crossover, and our members have been sharing their advice and experiences in our forum. Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the...
