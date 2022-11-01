ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Two men plead not guilty to downtown assault as victim remains in critical condition

By Mike Hoey, Isabel Schonemann
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1JhP_0iuFxR7W00

Two 21-year-old men pleaded not guilty Monday to an assault in downtown Burlington early Sunday that left a man in critical condition at UVM Medical Center.

Burlington Police say they found Liam Carroll, 40, unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were allegedly trying to stomp on Carroll’s head were being restrained by bystanders. Carroll suffered serious head trauma in the attack.

Dominic Lewis of Winooski and Gordon Horner of Johnson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with serious injury resulting. Lewis is also charged with the simple assault of 28-year-old Daniel Rosica, after biting him while Rosica was trying to restrain Lewis.

Judge Gregory Rainville of Chittenden Superior Court called the assault “a very egregious situation.”

After pleading not guilty, Lewis and Horner were released on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and no contact with the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKkjA_0iuFxR7W00
Dominic Lewis of Winooski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrice_0iuFxR7W00
Gordon Horner of Johnson

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 4

Rick Wilbert
1d ago

released on conditions that's ridiculous. seems is okay too stomp on someone's head if this guy survives he needs too sue the city. for defending the police.

Reply
3
Gypsy
2d ago

Yep, two dangerous criminals back on the streets! to veat up more victims! This LIGHT ON CRIME really works! 😡😠🤬 I'm beginning to think whose the bed guys are, the criminals or the judges & prosecutors that set them free?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with trespassing at Sunray Peace Village in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A 58-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Lincoln yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation at the Sunray Peace Village at around 2:10 p.m. According to the report, there was an unknown woman on the property who was silently refusing to leave.
LINCOLN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver hits fire hydrant in Bridport, charged with DUI

BRIDPORT — A 59-year-old man from New York was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bridport yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 125 at around 12:30 p.m. Police say the motor vehicle left the highway and hit a fire hydrant before coming to an uncontrolled...
BRIDPORT, VT
WCAX

Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four days of deliberation, a Burlington jury Thursday afternoon found Aita Gurung guilty of the 2017 murder of his wife, saying he did not meet the insanity defense threshold. Gurung was found guilty of both first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack against...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Police say the assault took place around 2 a.m. Sunday on Church Street. When officers arrived, they found Liam...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Saint Johnsbury church vandalized

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime at a Saint Johnsbury church. Police on Wednesday said the Pleasant Street Baptist Church on Pleasant Street was vandalized when someone spray painted a large pentagram and “Saten” on the back of the building. Police say it’s...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Feds charge Barton woman with selling drugs

A Barton woman was ordered to be detained while awaiting a hearing on federal charges of selling controlled substances. Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, was arrested on October 26 after a search of her Maple Hill Road home. Federal prosecutors say Ms. Desormeaux was working with Nathaniel Jamal “JJ” Jones, 36,...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
VTDigger

Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Burlington

Burlington Police arrested two men after residents restrained them from “stomping on the victim’s head” after a fight downtown early Sunday, according to a police press release. Gordon Horner, 21, of Johnson, and Dominic Lewis, 21, of Winooski, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Colchester Police identify victim in fatal house fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal house fire that happened at a mobile home last week. Police said 46-year-old Heidi Pruss was killed during a blaze at her home in the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Body found in Colchester fire identified

The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trick-or-treater injured after being hit by car in Barre

BARRE — An 11-year-old was injured in Barre on Halloween. Police say the child sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle. According to the report, the juvenile had been trick-or-treating in the downtown area with his family and was crossing Seminary Street at the intersection of North Main Street prior to the incident.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Swanton

SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Inmate at Newport prison wanted in Massachusetts for cocaine trafficking

ORLEANS — Police say a 33-year-old inmate at Newport prison is facing extradition after authorities were notified that he was wanted in another state. Jeremy E. Gervais, of Springfield, MA, is currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility. He is wanted out of the state of Massachusetts. The...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

2 arrested for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy