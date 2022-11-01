Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Citrus County Chronicle
Occupants of a Beverly Hills home fire escape escape blaze
A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed. According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff backs FL attorney general's push to classify fentanyl as a WMD in US
After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. “Treating fentanyl as solely a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop
A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia. The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
Citrus County Chronicle
‘If isn't broke don't try to fix it’
For many years now, the mayor and Inverness city council has worked effectively with the city manager that they hire to oversee the daily operations carried out by the city and its staff. The city has functioned extremely well under this system and has won national awards for numerous reasons.
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors
To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival
The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Around the Community: Crystal River Woman's Club show delivers the laughs
Well, hello again. It has been said that “laughter is the best medicine.” That being the case at the Crystal River Woman’s Club last Saturday at the Funny 4 Funds Comedy Show, the 100-plus who attended received a gigantic dose of laughter medicine that keeps us smiling in grateful remembrance of a lovely way to spend an evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers, Lecanto look for historic victories
Seven Rivers Christian looks to advance to a state title game, while Lecanto is out to earn a school-record eighth victory and lock down a district title this Friday, as the Lecanto schools are the lone county football teams still playing in week 11. Legacy Charter (5-3) at Seven Rivers...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness loosens downtown, outdoor alcohol rules
The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Citrus County Chronicle
Feeling crabby?
The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City Garden Club: Preparing for winter holidays
For the past 30 years the Floral City Garden Club has been dedicated to decorating the village for the holidays. And for the past 20 of those years, they have turned to large, red, velvet-type bows and greenery to carry out the holiday theme. Each of those century-old oak trees...
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time for new blood on School Board
As a past Citrus County School Board member, I can attest, mediocrity hinders our School Board from taking ownership for our children’s academic mastery, emotional intelligence and social/emotional needs. By not fully envisioning and creating an environment where students, families, teachers, staff and our communities can thrive, mediocrity limits...
