Henderson Auctions to Feature Indian Motorcycles at Its Barber Motorsports Sale
Many motorcycles with the iconic Indian nameplate are about to come under the hammer. The Indian motorcycle brand has a band of cult followers that grows with each generation. The moniker carries a strong value of heritage and history, and people consider them to be just a little extra special over other nameplates. At the upcoming Henderson Auctions fall event, many excellent Indian Motorcycles will be up for grabs. Here are a few highlights from their docket.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
topgear.com
For sale: the last Ford Escort RS Cosworth ever built
Rare, final homologation car owned by former Ford SVE manager could be YOURS. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Famously, it was originally designed with a double-bladed rear wing that got changed to the ‘whale-tail’ production version....
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Homa a new dad | F1 star joins TMRW Sports | Charges for hitting ball into Grand Canyon
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards Mayakoba. Kevin Prise for PGATour.com…”Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their first child Sunday, son Cam Andrew, Homa announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram.”. “Homa reported that Cam is “happy, peaceful and happy.” Lacey underwent complications around the birth, Homa...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy set for HUGE MATCH vs Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas!
We might not have seen a great deal of Tiger Woods in what has been one of the most controversial years in the sport's history courtesy of LIV Golf, but we could be seeing the 15-time major champion quite a bit over the coming weeks. Despite Woods not hitting a...
Stunning 1958 Pontiac Selling At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Auction
This 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Tri-Power Hardtop can be the highlight of your Pontiac collection. Originally intended as a moniker to denote a top-of-the-line 1957 Star Chief, the Bonneville became its own separate model in 1958. This meant that for the first time, a base model Bonneville could be had and most of the luxurious features that made the name popular among Pontiac buyers were now optional but that was far from a downgrade. In fact, it opened up doors for the model that were previously unavailable. Buyers that were not able to afford all of the luxury options could now pick the ones more important to them, essentially getting a better car for a more affordable price. On top of that, the model was now available with a hard top instead of just as a convertible.
UK Hot Wheels Champ Is A Ford/BMW Hot Rod
Hot Wheels is known for not only some pretty faithful recreations of iconic vehicles but also creating some truly wild builds. For the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, you definitely see both extremes rolled out by those hoping their ride is immortalized as a little diecast toy. For the UK leg of the tour this year, the judges picked one of the extreme builds, called the Misfit, which is part Ford and part BWM.
Autoweek.com
8 Cool Cars and Terrific Trucks Coming to SEMA
Like all major car shows around the world, SEMA is definitely going through a period of transition. Not just from internal combustion to electricity, though that’s part of it, but from being a major draw for carmakers to being… less of a major draw. Both Ford and GM have pulled out of the massive aftermarket parts extravaganza that opens Tuesday in fabulous Las Vegas, and even Honda and Hyundai are nowhere to be seen on the floor chart. But Toyota, Volkswagen, MOPAR, Dodge, and Nissan will be at the show, with a few concept builds and plenty of performance parts.While the doors open Tuesday, November 1, a few builds have already been released. Here are our favorites.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
GolfWRX
What are these?! Justin Rose posts mysterious custom “JR” irons on Instagram
Update 11/1, 4:30 p.m. ET: Rose confirmed via Instagram DM the irons are Miura and were built for him by Custom Golf Works at Gatwick Golf Studio, the company who handles all his club building. Since 2020, when Justin Rose became an equipment free agent (aside from his putter deal...
Golf Digest
9 ways to spot the best players at your club
You can often spot the best players at your club from several holes over, not just by their swing, but by their subtle actions. Certain mannerisms and habits seem to go hand-in-hand with a low handicap. We’ve identified nine ways in which you can tell if someone is a good...
Autoweek.com
10 Cool Toyota Builds at SEMA
When Ford fled the SEMA show to spend its marketing dollars elsewhere, Toyota quickly took the opportunity to take over the empty space at the top of SEMA’s Central Hall to show off aftermarket products of its own. Toyota showed off 10 new products in all, half of them...
Some Player Movement on Tap for LIV Golf's Offseason
Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch may find new homes; also Martin Kaymer considers wrist treatment and Pat Perez gets comfortable at the Blue Monster.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: Building a stronger golf swing
Golf fitness has become a pretty big topic over the past few years, and not just for the guys and ladies on the professional tours. There are plenty of articles, blogs, podcasts and products totally focused on getting your body golf-ready. As we all age, of course, we naturally lose...
GolfWRX
WATCH: Sam Snead’s secret – Dance with the 1 you brung
I reveal the true meaning of the Sam Snead quote “Dance with the one you brung to the dance”. He revealed it himself in his book, although it’s an obscure and abstract reference. Northbound Golf provides a comprehensive way to learn and play the game. Martin Ayers...
GolfWRX
TikTok star facing charges after Grand Canyon golf stunt
“Never throw rocks, coins, trash, or anything else over the edge. Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides”. TikTok influencer Katie Sigmund, would have been wise to note these guidelines when hitting a golf ball into...
One-Owner Since 1972: This Corvette Can Be Yours At GAA's Auction This Weekend
It’s one of the most iconic body styles of all time. The second generation Chevrolet Corvette was a particular car in many regards, especially regarding performance. Known primarily for their massive V8 engine, these cars were built for speed and style, all while providing the driver with a sense of confidence on the track. However, to most people, the most striking thing about these vehicles has got to be their unique design. One model whose creation leaned heavily on shock factor and good looks was the split-window coupe which utilized a beam between two windows to allow for easier production and replacement of the rear windows. Along with the additional utility, this design also proved desirable to some enthusiasts who saw it as a concise stylistic choice, unlike anything they’d seen before.
