Reach and Teach at Saraland High School

The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
SARALAND, AL
Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund

The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

