Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
Peoria Unified announces school letter grades
The Arizona State Board of Education released the A-F letter grades, with Peoria Unified School District showing growth, according to a news release.
Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund
The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
