Golf Digest
PGA Tour to allow top players to opt out of 1 elevated event for 2023
Top players have been granted some flexibility in the PGA Tour’s plan to mandate participation in elevated events next year, according to a directive sent to tour members last week. The Associated Press was first to report the news. The tour announced in August that players would be eligible...
golfmagic.com
Putting Probabilities: How does YOUR putting stack up against PGA Tour players?
Fed up of missing putts from inside of 10 feet all the time? Well don't beat yourself up too much as PGA Tour players have a tough time from the same distance, too. Okay, they do drain 56% of their putts from seven feet, but they only hole out from 10 feet 38% of the time on average.
thegolfnewsnet.com
DP World Tour introduces $150,000 in guaranteed earnings for players
The DP World Tour is following in the footsteps of the PGA Tour, introducing a minimum earning floor for tour players in their primary exemption categories. Starting with the 2022-2023 season, the DP World Tour will guarantee $150,000 in annual salary to players in exemption category Nos. 1-17 who compete in at least 15 events of the 39-event schedule. The guarantee is a floor for earnings, not a bonus paid on top of earnings for each player.
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour winner reveals short game 'secret' that 'every pro uses'
The nature of being an amateur golfer means we're not hitting as many greens in regulation as the best players in the world. Sure, the goal is always to hit more of them, but the reality is no matter how much we improve from tee-to-green, we'll be left with plenty of chips and pitches. Our ability to shoot good scores along the way in many ways depends on our ability to get up-and-down.
Golf.com
How to stop slicing and shallow out your swing, according to Top 100 Teachers
From the top of the swing, far too many players come over the top and cut across the ball at impact. The result is often a weak fade (or slice) that has very little power. Fixing this swing flaw is no easy task, but thanks to a few GOLF Top 100 Teachers, we have a few things to help you shallow out your swing. Check out their responses below.
10 players who can win the World Wide Technology Championship, including Viktor Hovland
After last week’s Bermuda Championship that saw Seamus Power win the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Detry, PGA Tour
Pro Adam Schenk helps dial in your drives with Fujikura's VENTUS line of golf shafts
Find your next level of performance with Fujikura’s VENTUS line of golf shafts here. Gamble Sands, the centerpiece of Brewster, Washington, is located on 115 acres of fine fescue grasses designed by renowned architect David McLay Kidd. Here, golfers enjoy the feeling of pure golf with panoramic vistas, and...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/3/22): Miura MC-501 QPQ irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
