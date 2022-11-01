Obi Toppin has come out of the gates with a vastly improved game, but can his role expand within the Knicks’ rotation?. Just a month before the season kicked off, there were reports that Obi Toppin could see an expanded role within the Knicks system this season, though there were also questions as to where those minutes would come from. As the season’s start has unfolded, it’s easy to see how the latter concerns have born out. Through the team’s first seven games, he has averaged 16 minutes while scoring just under 10 points per game (9.9). Despite the lack of playing time, he’s currently the Knicks’ fifth-highest scorer, behind Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Evan Fournier.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO