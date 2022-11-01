Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Obi Toppin has come out of the gates with a vastly improved game, but can his role expand within the Knicks’ rotation?. Just a month before the season kicked off, there were reports that Obi Toppin could see an expanded role within the Knicks system this season, though there were also questions as to where those minutes would come from. As the season’s start has unfolded, it’s easy to see how the latter concerns have born out. Through the team’s first seven games, he has averaged 16 minutes while scoring just under 10 points per game (9.9). Despite the lack of playing time, he’s currently the Knicks’ fifth-highest scorer, behind Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Evan Fournier.
Ball Movement has the Knicks’ Offense Humming
The Knicks have swapped an ISO-heavy offense for a more egalitarian approach. So far the trade-off has paid off big time. Much has changed about the New York Knicks’ offense to begin this season. Currently sitting somewhere in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have found some stability in their new point guard, Jalen Brunson, as well as in the versatility of New York’s bench with Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, and Isaiah Hartenstein leading the way.
Dwyane Wade Changed Joakim Noah’s Entire World With a Simple Message
Even the fiercest rivalries can ultimately give way to a moment of humanity. Just ask Dwyane Wade and Joakim Noah about that. The post Dwyane Wade Changed Joakim Noah’s Entire World With a Simple Message appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Knicks Take on Trae Young, Hawks at Home
After losing their second straight in Cleveland, the Knicks look to find some footing in a week that shows no mercy. The New York Knicks (3-3), currently in the midst of a schedule-related downturn, are welcoming the infamous Trae Young and semi-rival Atlanta Hawks (4-3) into town. With two straight losses to high-level Eastern Conference teams, Milwaukee and Cleveland, the road doesn’t get easier as they face Atlanta tonight, followed by Philadelphia and Boston.
Knicks Look to Get Right Against Hampered Sixers
After a disastrous game against the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks look to get back to .500 against a hampered Philadelphia 76ers squad. The New York Knicks (3-4) travel to the Wells Fargo Center tonight to face the Philadelphia 76ers (4-5). Both teams are looking to shake off recent losses—the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday while the 76ers’ fell to the Washington Wizards. This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams; they split the last season’s series two games apiece.
ABOUT
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming
