So, is spaghetti squash healthy? The answer depends on who you’re asking!. If you lived a century or so ago, before we all had the luxury of refrigeration in our kitchen, this winter squash would have been a vital source of much-needed nutrients and a regular on your table. The reason? Like pumpkin, this hardy vegetable has extra thick skin, which means that spaghetti squash can stay fresh for two to three months without refrigeration.

21 DAYS AGO