Read full article on original website
Related
Is Spaghetti Squash Healthy?
So, is spaghetti squash healthy? The answer depends on who you’re asking!. If you lived a century or so ago, before we all had the luxury of refrigeration in our kitchen, this winter squash would have been a vital source of much-needed nutrients and a regular on your table. The reason? Like pumpkin, this hardy vegetable has extra thick skin, which means that spaghetti squash can stay fresh for two to three months without refrigeration.
NOLA.com
I Eat La.: Ah, sweet satsumas! Here are two recipes using the versatile Southern fruit
I have been given a whole lot of satsumas. So, in preparation for the holiday and citrus season, I thought I’d share a couple of my favorite recipes. These can be done just as easily with your favorite orange variety. Satsumas are smaller, flatter oranges. These members of the...
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
HealthCentral.com
Caprese Quesadilla With Spinach
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place the tortilla in the dry pan to heat up. When the bottom just begins to get crispy, after about 1-2 minutes, flip the tortilla. Cover one-half of the tortilla with the mozzarella cheese. Top with sliced tomato and baby spinach. Cover the pan to allow the spinach to wilt and mozzarella cheese to melt, about 2 minutes.
Comments / 0