ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Is Spaghetti Squash Healthy?

So, is spaghetti squash healthy? The answer depends on who you’re asking!. If you lived a century or so ago, before we all had the luxury of refrigeration in our kitchen, this winter squash would have been a vital source of much-needed nutrients and a regular on your table. The reason? Like pumpkin, this hardy vegetable has extra thick skin, which means that spaghetti squash can stay fresh for two to three months without refrigeration.
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
Flathead Beacon

Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Epicurious

Buttered Green Beans

This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
HealthCentral.com

Caprese Quesadilla With Spinach

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place the tortilla in the dry pan to heat up. When the bottom just begins to get crispy, after about 1-2 minutes, flip the tortilla. Cover one-half of the tortilla with the mozzarella cheese. Top with sliced tomato and baby spinach. Cover the pan to allow the spinach to wilt and mozzarella cheese to melt, about 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy