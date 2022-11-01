ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"

The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/3/22): Miura MC-501 QPQ irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Atthaya Thitikul joins Lydia Ko in EXCLUSIVE CLUB...

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul has become the new World No.1 in women's golf after a series of fantastic performances on the LPGA Tour. Thitikul has become the second player from her nation to reach the top of the Rolex Rankings and she has become the second-ever player to reach this mark before the age of 20.
Golf.com

How do you loosen up Tiger, Rory and Rahm? Ask TaylorMade’s content whiz

Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like TaylorMade’s content creator (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Max Homa and wife welcome baby boy into their life

Max Homa and his wife Lacey have announced the birth of their first child, Cam Andrew Homa. Homa, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, took to Twitter to confirm the news. After The Masters in April, Homa and his wife (and their dog) had a gender...
Golf.com

PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
GolfWRX

Long irons vs hybrids for the better player – GolfWRXers discuss

WRXer ‘MikeDeJong33’ plays off a 3 handicap and is considering switching out a long iron for a hybrid or crossover, and our members have been sharing their advice and experiences in our forum. Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the...
golfmagic.com

WITB of weekend winners on PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf

It was a busy weekend in the world of golf as we saw the first LIV Golf Team Championship come to an end and (unofficial) history on the DP World Tour. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez all shot under par at Trump National Doral on Sunday to win the finale of the Saudi-backed series, banking $4 million each in an event worth $50 million.

