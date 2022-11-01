Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy set for HUGE MATCH vs Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas!
We might not have seen a great deal of Tiger Woods in what has been one of the most controversial years in the sport's history courtesy of LIV Golf, but we could be seeing the 15-time major champion quite a bit over the coming weeks. Despite Woods not hitting a...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/3/22): Miura MC-501 QPQ irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Atthaya Thitikul joins Lydia Ko in EXCLUSIVE CLUB...
Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul has become the new World No.1 in women's golf after a series of fantastic performances on the LPGA Tour. Thitikul has become the second player from her nation to reach the top of the Rolex Rankings and she has become the second-ever player to reach this mark before the age of 20.
Golf.com
How do you loosen up Tiger, Rory and Rahm? Ask TaylorMade’s content whiz
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like TaylorMade’s content creator (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour...
GolfWRX
WATCH: Sam Snead’s secret – Dance with the 1 you brung
I reveal the true meaning of the Sam Snead quote “Dance with the one you brung to the dance”. He revealed it himself in his book, although it’s an obscure and abstract reference. Northbound Golf provides a comprehensive way to learn and play the game. Martin Ayers...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Max Homa and wife welcome baby boy into their life
Max Homa and his wife Lacey have announced the birth of their first child, Cam Andrew Homa. Homa, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, took to Twitter to confirm the news. After The Masters in April, Homa and his wife (and their dog) had a gender...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Homa a new dad | F1 star joins TMRW Sports | Charges for hitting ball into Grand Canyon
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards Mayakoba. Kevin Prise for PGATour.com…”Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their first child Sunday, son Cam Andrew, Homa announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram.”. “Homa reported that Cam is “happy, peaceful and happy.” Lacey underwent complications around the birth, Homa...
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jon Rahm and the world of golf show off their Halloween costumes
Halloween has come and gone but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back at the best costumes the world of golf showed off on Monday. Jon Rahm, the No. 5-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, celebrated with his family by dressing up as characters from the movie The Lion King.
Dustin Johnson closes out inaugural LIV Golf season with $35 million in earnings
Dustin Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour winner, closed out his first season on the LIV Golf tour with a win at the season-ending championship and took home over $35 million in earnings.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
GolfWRX
Long irons vs hybrids for the better player – GolfWRXers discuss
WRXer ‘MikeDeJong33’ plays off a 3 handicap and is considering switching out a long iron for a hybrid or crossover, and our members have been sharing their advice and experiences in our forum. Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the...
golfmagic.com
WITB of weekend winners on PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf
It was a busy weekend in the world of golf as we saw the first LIV Golf Team Championship come to an end and (unofficial) history on the DP World Tour. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez all shot under par at Trump National Doral on Sunday to win the finale of the Saudi-backed series, banking $4 million each in an event worth $50 million.
