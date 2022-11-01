ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

The Faces of Protecting Your Rights, Reputation, and Livelihood – Derrick & Maggie George — George Law

Faces of DBusiness Law 2022 Special Section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHyWU_0iuFwuzC00 DERRICK & MAGGIE GEORGE — GEORGE LAW

444 S. WASHINGTON AVE., ROYAL OAK, MI 48067
248-470-4300 | GEORGELAW.COM

Whether you’re facing a criminal charge, need civil litigation representation, or have a pressing legal matter regarding your business, George Law, headquartered in Royal Oak, provides the strong counsel you need. From the moment you retain them, they become partners in your case.

The George Law team, which works with clients throughout all of Michigan, knows a legal problem can affect all aspects of your life. They manage your legal issue so you don’t have to deal with the stress and worry. Clients come from all economic and geographic backgrounds, but they’re all looking for the same thing: The best possible legal outcome. To that end, cases at George Law are handled by multiple attorneys and staff members, to ensure that creative problem-solving and sharing of ideas takes place for each client.

When you’re represented by George Law, you can feel confident that you have well-versed, knowledgeable advocates fighting for you!

Detroit News

Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says

Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Prepares New Programming for Holiday Season, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Border agents arrest Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit border agents have arrested two Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills, one was wanted for sexually assaulting a child.Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest on Oct. 27 near interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. Their target was a 38-year-old Mexican national wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. At the same time, they arrested a 42-year-old Mexican national for illegally re-entering the United States. Border agents say both Mexican citizens had already been removed from the country four times.The person wanted for sexually assaulting a child was turned over to Oakland County's...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Nose Job

According to Greg Guidice, president and CEO of Elite Detection K9 in Rochester Hills, humans can easily smell a teaspoon of sugar in a regular sized cup of coffee. Scent-detection […] The post Nose Job appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Troy, MI
