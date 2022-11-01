Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic to move some operations into new building
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic, located at 601 US-6 W., is moving some of its operations to Coralville by spring 2023. The clinic will occupy the former GEICO building in Coralville, located on 213 2nd St. Jamie Johnson, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic public affairs officer, said the new location’s bigger space will help the clinic better serve veterans.
KCRG.com
Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
westerniowatoday.com
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics faces religion, race discrimination lawsuits
(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two discrimination lawsuits. Court documents say Nourhan Abdelrahim was a student in a joint education program between the U of I and Kirkwood Community College. Abdelrahim wears a hijab as part of her religious beliefs. She says she was kicked out of her class by the course instructor for refusing to take off her hijab. Another lawsuit filed by Faith Sang also claims discrimination due to race. Sang says she was fired by her supervisor due to asking too many questions, when she was improperly trained due to staffing shortages. The U-I Hospital’s request to have the cases dismissed were denied.
KCRG.com
How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. Dyersville to host National Farm Toy Show. Updated: 5 hours ago. A small town in eastern Iowa is getting national...
KCRG.com
Both political parties say they're attracting voters from the other's base
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, November 4th, 2022
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is up for a vote in next week’s midterms. City Council members passed a resolution opposing Public Measure Number One earlier this week. The proposal states it...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. An Iowa pastor is back home after traveling to Ukraine to help those in need. Paul Pelosi returns home a week after brutal attack at San Francisco home.
KCRG.com
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
KCRG.com
A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday.
Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley were there too. A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as part of a national movement to help save lives. Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
KCRG.com
Kalona dentist holds Halloween candy buyback
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. Employers add 261,000 jobs last month. Updated: 1 hour ago. A new report shows the U.S. economy remains strong despite...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of co-workers at a Hiawatha civil engineering firm are splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize after coming just one number shy of the jackpot earlier this week. In a press release, the Iowa Lottery credits Daniel Zirtzman, 23, of Hiawatha, for organizing the office pool...
KCRG.com
BAE Systems celebrates new multi-million tax-incentivized building with local and state officials
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems celebrated its new building in southwest Cedar Rapids with employees, local and state officials on Tuesday. The new facility, which the aerospace and defense contractor said is 278,000 square feet, combines BAE Systems engineering and manufacturing sectors into one building. The city of Cedar Rapids and the state of Iowa gave the company tax incentives worth more than $14.5 Million to keep around 600 jobs in Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCRG.com
Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shooting of student athlete
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.
Comments / 1