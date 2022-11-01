Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Quavo to Blame? Video Shows Heated Altercation Before Shooting
The world of hip-hop is devastated after Takeoff was shot dead in the early morning of November 1 in Houston, Texas. Recently a video emerged where he can be seen having an argument with another group; could he be the reason for his passing?. According to TMZ, Quavo was arguing...
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Migos member Takeoff is shot and killed at private party in Texas, reports say
Takeoff was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, known for their songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”
ABC13 Houston
Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.
wegotthiscovered.com
Migos management mourn Takeoff, confirm cause of death
Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the rap group Migos, passed away in a fatal shooting early on Tuesday morning at the age of 28. While there were accounts from law enforcement and even video footage of the altercation leading up to the shooting, there was no hard confirmation from authorities as to what transpired.
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation
Watch: Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death. Editor's Note: A previous version of this article used a photo of Offset. The story has been updated and E! News sincerely apologizes for using the wrong picture. _______. After Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in the...
Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed
One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified. Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
WTOP
