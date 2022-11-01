ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent...

