Geopolitical instability is forcing companies to consider national security alongside profit, says former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff
Chertoff said companies that usually seek the cheapest and most efficient way to do business, must now broaden their considerations in light of issues like the Ukraine war.
Judge says he will appoint monitor for former President Donald Trump’s company in wake of New York fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Judge says he will appoint monitor for former President Donald Trump’s company in wake of New York fraud lawsuit. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent...
