SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — November 2, 2022 — The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2023 from Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network is in production to launch at The Next Web Conference (TNW Conference) in June 2023. The report, driven by a consortium of representatives from 40+ countries, looks at the current state of startup activity and related investment. It features rankings that indicate which global ecosystems are currently driving innovation. JF Gauthier, Founder and CEO of Startup Genome, will introduce the report on the conference mainstage, sharing insights into the state of the global startup ecosystem.

