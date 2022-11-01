Read full article on original website
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Europe moves to protect WFH — as Musk does the reverse at Twitter
Elon Musk is causing consternation among his new employees. According to Bloomberg News, Twitter’s new owner is set to cut around 3,700 jobs – about half the company’s workforce. Those who remain are also bracing for upheaval. Musk reportedly intends to scrap the platform’s work-from-anywhere policy and...
The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2023 is Set to Launch at The Next Web Conference in June
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — November 2, 2022 — The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2023 from Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network is in production to launch at The Next Web Conference (TNW Conference) in June 2023. The report, driven by a consortium of representatives from 40+ countries, looks at the current state of startup activity and related investment. It features rankings that indicate which global ecosystems are currently driving innovation. JF Gauthier, Founder and CEO of Startup Genome, will introduce the report on the conference mainstage, sharing insights into the state of the global startup ecosystem.
