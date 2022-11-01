Read full article on original website
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley
A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m. The woman was determined to...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown. On Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Emerson Ave. S. on a report of a dead person in an alley.
NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul
One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Update: Man fatally shot, 2 others stabbed in North St. Paul
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and two other people are in critical condition after being stabbed in North St. Paul Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after police received a report of an assault.
Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
WILX-TV
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
willmarradio.com
Hennepin County sheriff docked a month's pay after DWI crash
(Hennepin County, MN) -- Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson will lose a month's pay while his peace officer license is suspended later this month. The County Board voted unanimously yesterday to revoke his pay during the suspension. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's license in September, which will take effect later this month. The suspension was imposed in connection with the sheriff's guilty plea to a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash that totaled a taxpayer-owned SUV.
Minn. man accused of killing his co-worker after she allegedly turned down his romantic advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the neck after she continued to turn down his romantic propositions. According to St. Cloud Police Department, on Oct. 24 at 6:59 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE. When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers reportedly attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
