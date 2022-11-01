ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
LINO LAKES, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WILX-TV

Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant

EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
EAGAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Hennepin County sheriff docked a month's pay after DWI crash

(Hennepin County, MN) -- Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson will lose a month's pay while his peace officer license is suspended later this month. The County Board voted unanimously yesterday to revoke his pay during the suspension. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's license in September, which will take effect later this month. The suspension was imposed in connection with the sheriff's guilty plea to a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash that totaled a taxpayer-owned SUV.
truecrimedaily

Minn. man accused of killing his co-worker after she allegedly turned down his romantic advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the neck after she continued to turn down his romantic propositions. According to St. Cloud Police Department, on Oct. 24 at 6:59 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE. When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers reportedly attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN

A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
CHASKA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy