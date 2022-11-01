MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO