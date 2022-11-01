ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidate Conversations: Andy Maidment

Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Andy Maidment: So politics have always interested me, I went to Missouri State and I studied history. Politics is a huge portion of history. I'm no longer in the military. You know, I retired with 21 years of service, now's the time to get something done.
Discover Nature: Fish Stocking

This week on Discover Nature, discover new places to fish for trout in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks lakes full of multiple species of fish throughout the state many times per year. From catfish to trout, the fish are raised at MDC’s hatcheries then transported to the different lakes where they are allowed to flourish.
