Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Lisa headed for Belize

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

* No threats from “Lisa” or any of the tropics for NE Fl./SE Ga. through this week....

Low pressure over the Caribbean was upgraded Mon. morning to tropical storm Lisa. A building upper ridge to the north of the system will take the storm on a beeline for Central America - to Belize - by Wed. afternoon/evening. Time will be running out for Lisa to become a powerful storm as landfall will be less than 24 hours from when the storm is becoming better organized. Lisa should come ashore as at least a strong tropical storm if not Cat. 1 hurricane. There will be no impact to the Lower 48 of the U.S.

The Caribbean is a typical “hot bed” for late season development & will be an area that needs to closely watched for additional development over the next 1-2 weeks or so. In fact, most global models shows low pressure trying to develop over the Caribbean &/or SW Atlantic - perhaps not far from Florida - by next week.

There is also low pressure over the Northeast Atlantic well to the northeast of Bermuda. While this system may become tropical or subtropical, there will be no impact to any land areas.

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) along with “bands” of higher moisture near & ahead of fronts - common as we get deeper into autumn:

November tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through November:

Wind shear:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Martin” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

The East Pacific:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

‘Nalgae”:

