Fishkill, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location

After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews

When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
Times Herald-Record

Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza

The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location

After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

New Clothing Store To Open In Yonkers

A major clothing retailer that offers "amazing values" is soon opening a new location in Westchester County, officials say. A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County will open on Friday, Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., store officials said in an announcement.
YONKERS, NY
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY

White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Old Car Remains Uncovered from Creek in Kingston, New York

An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of a $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

