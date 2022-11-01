Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location
After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
New York Theme Park Makes Delicious Donation to Goats
You may have heard a lot of conversation this week about how you should donate your Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them away. It turns out there is something you can do with your unused pumpkins that can make some rescue animals really happy. Squirrels, deer, woodchucks, and even goats...
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week to kick off next week with dinner deals
The event is meant to highlight local food businesses.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
Who in the World Chooses the Challenging Coffee Lid Over the Easy One?
Starting a day with a cup of hot coffee is a must for many of us and if you go to a store where you make your own, sometimes fellow coffee drinkers spark up an interesting conversation. Just the other day while I was getting a cup at Stewart's in...
Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza
The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
New Clothing Store To Open In Yonkers
A major clothing retailer that offers "amazing values" is soon opening a new location in Westchester County, officials say. A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County will open on Friday, Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., store officials said in an announcement.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY
White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school in a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM
What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?. We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have...
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Old Car Remains Uncovered from Creek in Kingston, New York
An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of a $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0