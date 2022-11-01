ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

By Amanda Musa, Amanda Watts, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Related
Albany Herald

David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker

ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
GEORGIA STATE

