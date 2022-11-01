First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Read full article on original website
Fall severe weather season brings strong tornado threat to Texas and surrounding states Friday
A clash of two seasons is afoot as an early winter blast meets record autumn warmth, leading to a robust severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. A tornado watch is in effect Friday afternoon for...
Democrats won the Senate after flipping Georgia last year. The state could be pivotal once again
The fight for control of the US Senate could come down to Georgia -- again. For the second time in less than two years, the Peach State, which elected two Democratic senators in the last election cycle, is home to a contest that has gripped both national parties and potentially holds the key to the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda.
David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
