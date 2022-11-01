ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Warm Start To November As Storms Approach

 3 days ago
November is starting on a bit of a warm note. Highs in the 70s today with sunny skies and a south breeze.

Tonight lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow look for stronger winds and 70s once again.

Thursday a dryline will set up in the panhandles. This will be the focal point for a few storms that could be severe. Thursday night into Friday storms will push toward OKC from the west.

These will have a low risk of being severe. A stronger line of storms fires Friday afternoon and this will race to the east.

Along the line, storms could produce up to golf ball size hail, winds to 70 mph, and brief spin-ups will be possible.

