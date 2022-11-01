Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
Alexandria woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Wisconsin
Bank evacuated due to gas line being damaged, able to return a short time later
(Alexandria, MN)--A gas leak near First Western Bank and Trust caused the bank to be evacuated for a time today. (Thursday) Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution due to a gas line being damaged. Employees were able to go back to work a short time later after any issue was alleviated.
