Clemson, SC

shakinthesouthland.com

Game 9 Preview: Clemson Travels to Battle Notre Dame

Don’t mind me while I bask in the glow of 8-0 in November. I remember all too well the strange feelings of being all but eliminated from a conference championship opportunity this time last season to not feel anything less than great right now. While this upcoming tilt with...
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs Notre Dame Q&A with Jessica Smetana

We’d like to thank Jessica Smetana for joining us today to answer a few questions. Jessica is a producer and meme lord with Meadowlark Media and the Dan Le Batard Show, and the cohost of DNF, the best F1 podcast I’ve listened to. Jessica is a Notre Dame grad, but she does cheer for the Tigers when we aren’t playing ND!
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson is ranked 4th in the First College Football Playoff Ranking

Since the start of the college football season there have been conversations, and in many instances arguments, about where teams deserved to be ranked and who has a legitimate chance to make the college football playoffs. Fans, analysts, and even coaches have been advocating for their teams and using everything from strength of record, ranked wins, pedigree and even the long decried “Eye Test” to justify their beliefs on who the top teams in the country are.
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
Golf Digest

South Carolina man accused of stealing 26 golf carts, is certainly on a roll

Have you ever had the intrusive thought of just driving off with a golf cart?. Yes, of course, don’t do this. That needs to be said. But the thought sometimes creeps in. You could probably just drive it away while your +1 gets your car and then you would have yourself a golf cart, which you could take to the grocery store or bring your son to his little league game with. Think of how much fun it would be to joyride around your neighborhood with a golf cart. You’re a local celebrity at that point; an icon.
GREENWOOD, SC
gsabizwire.com

Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Spotlight on Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors

I recently visited a local entrepreneur who has a hobby business just a couple miles from my office. Jason Flowers owns Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors which specializes in functional and durable camping gear. Jason has a full-time job with the School District of Oconee County but his passion is sewing....
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

