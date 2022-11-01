Read full article on original website
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
Alexandria woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Wisconsin
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
Minnesota man killed in suspected drunken driving crash on I-94
A wrong-way driver on I-94 was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, resulting in the death of one man. The initial investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Toyota Rav4 blocking all lanes near Hudson. Upon arrival, troopers...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg
ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table. According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday. Records...
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
Bank evacuated due to gas line being damaged, able to return a short time later
(Alexandria, MN)--A gas leak near First Western Bank and Trust caused the bank to be evacuated for a time today. (Thursday) Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution due to a gas line being damaged. Employees were able to go back to work a short time later after any issue was alleviated.
