ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in crash near Carlos

(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
HUDSON, WI
lptv.org

Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
STAPLES, MN
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond

The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape

(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
ALBANY, MN
River Falls Journal

Minnesota man killed in suspected drunken driving crash on I-94

A wrong-way driver on I-94 was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, resulting in the death of one man. The initial investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Toyota Rav4 blocking all lanes near Hudson. Upon arrival, troopers...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
96.7 The River

Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table. According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday. Records...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
WILLMAR, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy