Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
kvrr.com
Man Found Dead As Grass Fire Spreads Across 2 Farmsteads
WILKIN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man is found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives...
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bail set at $2 million in connection to the death of daughter's boyfriend
(Brainerd, MN)--A central Minnesota dad’s bail has been set at $2 million after prosecutors accuse him of “executing” his daughter’s boyfriend. He then allegedly buried him in a makeshift grave. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Lee Laflex, 45, of Brainerd, has been charged with second-degree...
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Wisconsin
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin. (Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weeken…
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
voiceofalexandria.com
Bank evacuated due to gas line being damaged, able to return a short time later
(Alexandria, MN)--A gas leak near First Western Bank and Trust caused the bank to be evacuated for a time today. (Thursday) Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution due to a gas line being damaged. Employees were able to go back to work a short time later after any issue was alleviated.
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
Comments / 0