kfgo.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
lptv.org

Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
STAPLES, MN
kvrr.com

Man Found Dead As Grass Fire Spreads Across 2 Farmsteads

WILKIN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man is found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
HUDSON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Bail set at $2 million in connection to the death of daughter's boyfriend

(Brainerd, MN)--A central Minnesota dad’s bail has been set at $2 million after prosecutors accuse him of “executing” his daughter’s boyfriend. He then allegedly buried him in a makeshift grave. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Lee Laflex, 45, of Brainerd, has been charged with second-degree...
BRAINERD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
BRAINERD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN

