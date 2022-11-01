Read full article on original website
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz
More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
conceptcarz.com
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept
Featuring rugged Basecamp® styling components and a custom graphics package, the Atlas Basecamp Camping concept makes the outdoors more accessible. To get you where you want to go, the concept—based on a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas SEL VR6 3.6L 4Motion—adds an H&R® raised suspension, utilizing Street Performance Adventure Lift coilovers and TRAK+® wheel spacers. Custom floodlights and 17-inch fifteen52® Traverse MX wheels in Frosted Graphite are wrapped in 245/70R17 all-terrain tires to add an aggressive look to match the off-road styling of the Atlas concept. To increase the versatility of the Atlas, the concept has a Volkswagen Accessories cross bar and Thule® Basket & Side Awning, as well as a prototype 2-in-1 Air Pump by NSV incorporated in the trunk area to inflate a camping mattress or sporting equipment. Other Volkswagen Accessories on the concept include the Full Display Mirror®, security console safe by Tuffy® Security Products, tablet holder, Muddybuddy® floor liners, roadside assistance and first aid kit, Bumperdillo® protection plate, and hood deflector. The Atlas Basecamp Camping concept is shown with an air mattress, camping lights, and a fire extinguisher.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
The Jeep CJ Surge Concept May Have the Off-Road EV Crate Motor We’ve Been Waiting For
Electric crate motors have been done before but Jeep wants to make them viable for classic off-roaders, like CJ Wranglers.
1. Volkswagen
Price premium percentage: 58%Average listing price: $25,556Month-over-month change in price: $104Brand category: Volume Foreign Brands
Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Should You Place an Order ASAP?
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is VW's first mainstream fully-electric microbus. Should you order one as soon as you can? The post Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Should You Place an Order ASAP? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
heshmore.com
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles. New investment at Hordain is scaling up production of the Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro fuel cell light commercial vehicles to an industrial level. From 2024, the site will have a production capacity of...
conceptcarz.com
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept
Volkswagen reveals Jetta GLI Performance Concept at the 2022 SEMA Show. • Inspired by touring cars of the past, Volkswagen Design Center California reimagines the sporty Jetta GLI as an even higher performance sedan concept. •RacingLineTM brand engine, braking and handling upgrades complement concept's motorsport-inspired widebody styling. •Rotiform® wheels with...
conceptcarz.com
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with strong bottom-line growth in third quarter
• Operating profit up after nine months by a good 300 million to 356 million euros. •Turnover up to 7.956 billion euros (prior year: 7.3 billion euros) •Market shares up, in some cases significantly, despite drop in units shipped. •More than 20,000 ID. Buzz orders ahead of launch - new...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gear Patrol
Toyota Will Build Trailhunter Factory Overlanding Trucks and SUVs
Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory. Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Priced From $74,900 With 305-Mile Range
The Mercedes EQE Sedan is almost here, preparing to hit showroom floors by the end of 2022. Based on the automaker's EVA2 platform, it's putting vehicles like the Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan dead in its sights. Now we know how much the EQE Sedan will cost and how far it will be able to travel on a charge, and its rivals may have cause for concern.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
teslarati.com
Nissan overwhelmed by demand for new EV in Japan
Nissan has been forced to pause orders in Japan for their new EV, the Nissan Sakura, after the waiting period for the vehicle spanned over a year. While those in western markets may be familiar with the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV, they are likely less informed about its smaller cousin that will be sold in Japan, the Nissan Sakura. The mini EV, often called a “Kei car” in Japan, has taken the country by storm after it was introduced in May of this year. But now demand has far outpaced supply, and Nissan has been forced to pause reservations for the upcoming vehicle.
