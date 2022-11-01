Subaru announced it has more than doubled its 2023 Crosstrek and 2023 Forester exports. See what it means for U.S. customers. Subaru's export of the new 2023 Crosstrek subcompact SUV and 2023 Forester compact SUV jumped 122.1 percent to 40,271 models, according to a new report from Subaru Corporation. That's good news for U.S. customers who ordered a new model and are waiting for their new Crosstrek and Forester to arrive from the factory.

6 DAYS AGO