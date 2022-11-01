Read full article on original website
The new Toyota Crown is headed to the U.S.
After 15 generations of success in Japan, America gets the newest, boldest version of the Toyota Crown.
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Maserati drives the city
Maserati hosts an audacious and exclusive evening at Sessions Arts Club with special performance by leading singer-songwriter Griff. On 1st November, Maserati welcomed guests to the renowned Sessions Arts Club - an urban sanctuary that sits in the old judges' dining room at Sessions House - in Clerkenwell, London, to celebrate the imminent UK launch of its new Grecale luxury SUV.
Carscoops
Quirky Skoda Yeti Pickup Exists In One-Off Prototype Form
Skoda issued a press release celebrating the lesser-known versions of the now-discontinued Yeti (2009-2017). Among them is the Yeti Pickup, a never-before-seen prototype that never reached production but has a quite interesting spec. Skoda built the Yeti Pickup in 2012-2013, combining elements from two production vehicles. The front end comes...
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
torquenews.com
The Wait For Your New Subaru Crosstrek And Forester Is Now A Lot Shorter
Subaru announced it has more than doubled its 2023 Crosstrek and 2023 Forester exports. See what it means for U.S. customers. Subaru's export of the new 2023 Crosstrek subcompact SUV and 2023 Forester compact SUV jumped 122.1 percent to 40,271 models, according to a new report from Subaru Corporation. That's good news for U.S. customers who ordered a new model and are waiting for their new Crosstrek and Forester to arrive from the factory.
conceptcarz.com
Mecum Names Radford Racing School as the Official Driving School of Mecum Auctions
Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, announced today at The SEMA Show that it has named Radford Racing School, the premier destination for driving and racing instruction, as The Official Driving School of Mecum Auctions. The sponsorship makes Radford Racing School the first of its kind to be designated an official driving school by a national collector car auction house.
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
teslarati.com
Audi focuses on E-Tron, cuts A8 production at German facility
Audi will cut production of their flagship A8 luxury sedan and, in turn, will increase Audi E-Tron production. The Audi E-Tron has quickly become one of the brand’s most popular nameplates, easily surpassing lackadaisical Audi A8 sales. According to the German news site Stimme.de, the brand is shifting production, focusing on its better-selling electric super sedan and cutting its historic Audi A8 production.
conceptcarz.com
Texas Auto Writers Association Announces 2023 Texas Truck Rodeo Winners
The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) is pleased to announce the award winners of the 2023 TAWA Texas Truck Rodeo. This year's event was held in Decatur, Texas at the spectacular Eagles Canyon Raceway. The awards were announced in partnership with the Houston Auto Show on November 1, 2022 at 3:00pm Central Standard Time.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Named Official Pace Car for National Championships at Laguna Seca
The National Auto Sport Association (NASA) Championships This Year will be Paced by the 300-horsepower 2023 GR Corolla. Toyota unveiled its turbocharged and all-wheel drive 2023 GR Corolla this past Spring, expanding its Toyota Gazoo Racing performance model lineup and rewarding enthusiasts with this rowdy, rally inspired, 300-horsepower hot hatch. Today, Toyota proudly announces the GR Corolla is the official pace car for the 2022 National Auto Sport Association (NASA) National Championships.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
Road & Track
A New Subaru Impreza Is Coming This Month
Ever since the WRX was spun off as its own model in 2014, the Subaru Impreza has disappeared from the car-enthusiast radar. Despite small cars declining in popularity here in North America, Subaru has stuck with the Impreza as its entry-level model and will continue to do so. The company announced Thursday that the 2024 Impreza will debut on November 17 at the L.A. Auto Show.
conceptcarz.com
Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier win awards at annual Texas Auto Writers Association Truck Rodeo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek and the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X were named winners in their categories by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual TAWA Truck Rodeo, a two-day rugged terrain evaluation held at Eagle Canyon Raceway off-road course in Decatur, Texas.
Carscoops
Stellantis CPO Go Program Will Offer Vehicles Up To Ten Years Old And With Up To 125,000 Miles
Finding a good, affordable used car is harder than ever, but Stellantis is trying to make it easier by offering a new CPO Go program. While Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) initiatives are nothing new, CPO Go is notable for featuring vehicles that are older than Stellantis and even FCA. In particular,...
CNBC
Luminar says it has begun production of its automotive lidar units ahead of schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It
This short-lived powertrain was years ahead of its time. The post Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
conceptcarz.com
Ringbrothers Unveils 'ENYO 1948' Chevrolet Super Truck
Ringbrothers, the world-renowned custom car builder and parts manufacturer, has unveiled its most extreme creation yet, the 'ENYO' super truck. The new build is paradoxical to traditional American truck capabilities. The 1948 Chevrolet pickup is the result of over 10,000 thorough and laborious build hours. Powered by a Goodwin 1,000-horsepower tall-deck racing engine and crafted using extensive carbon-fiber components, ENYO embodies the quality and custom work Ringbrothers is known for.
