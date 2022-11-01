Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
Nissan Frontier V8 Off-Road Nismo Concept Is the Stuff of Desert-Running Dreams
NissanFor this year's SEMA show, the Nissan Nismo Off Road Frontier V8 concept is here to stoke our Baja-running imaginations.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #24: Volkswagen Phaeton
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The Phaeton wasn’t a bad car. In fact, it was a gloriously engineered masterpiece of a car. Conceived by VW boss Ferdinand Piëch as revenge on Mercedes for pinching Golf sales with its 1997 A-Class, the Phaeton was intended not only to be classier than an S-Class, but a veritable quantum leap in the world of understated luxury: the Veyron of comfort.
6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
What does the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas offer? Here are six things you'll like about this three-row SUV. The post 6 Reasons You’ll Want to Drive the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife
If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
The Jeep CJ Surge Concept May Have the Off-Road EV Crate Motor We’ve Been Waiting For
Electric crate motors have been done before but Jeep wants to make them viable for classic off-roaders, like CJ Wranglers.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Here’s Why VW Is Throwing in the Towel on Car Sharing
VW sells WeShare car sharing startup to Miles Mobility, becoming the latest automaker to shed its car sharing venture. The automaker will fold its 2000 EVs, which were offered in Berlin and Hamburg, into Miles Mobility's operations. Lack of profitability has driven rapid consolidation in the car sharing industry, which...
insideevs.com
Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike
The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Castore unveil the Black Edition Sportwear Range
Premium sportswear company Castore and luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive have strengthened their collaboration with the launch of the all-new Black Edition collection - an innovative sportwear range inspired by McLaren's ground-breaking, lightweight supercars - in which functionality meets performance. This contemporary collection includes a range of men's and women's...
conceptcarz.com
Nissan/NISMO unveils the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show
LAS VEGAS – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information about Nissan's global GT4 program was also revealed by Michael Carcamo, global program director, sports cars, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Toyota Trucks and SUVs Are Getting a Factory-Built Overlanding Trim
ToyotaThis lifted Toyota Tundra concept at SEMA foreshadows the new Trailhunter grade.
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Unveils All-New UTV Brake Kit at SEMA
Applications planned for Yamaha, Polaris, and Can-Am side-by-sides. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, unveiled an all-new brake system for Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) and side-by-sides at the SEMA Show today, in booth 22755, at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4. The new Brembo UTV brake system is the first of its kind bespoke performance brake kit for the UTV market. Utilizing over 60 years of brake design and manufacturing of brake components for everything from Formula 1 cars to super cars, to brakes that have won the Baja 1000. Engineered using Brembo's load optimization software assuring a stiff robust design for the rigors of off-road driving and racing.
conceptcarz.com
SEMA Show returns for 2022 as the annual epicenter of automotive business, trends and culture
The Show features thousands of new products, OEM debuts, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more. The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show opened this morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through November 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls.
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Sport, GT, and Pista Upgrades Part of Gran Turismo 7 Competition at SEMA
SEMA attendees invited to experience Brembo UPGRADES in Gran Turismo 7® video game to compete in Brembo Challenge to win mini-caliper trophy. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, will be showing its full line of SPORT, GT, and PISTA UPGRADES and is holding a Gran Turismo 7® competition in booth 22755 at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4.
conceptcarz.com
New Products and Sustainability Highlight Brembo Exhibit at AAPEX 2022
Brembo Product Strategy, Prime, Beyond EV Kit, Brembo Calipers X-Style, and Greenance Kit Concept on Display. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, is displaying their full line-up of aftermarket brake components at the AAPEX Show this week, in booth A2471, being held at the Venetian Expo, Nov. 1-3. Brembo introduces new portfolio groupings and products at AAPEX:
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota GR86 Drift Car
SEMA Show Drift Fans Get High-Octane Boost From New GR86 Build. Drift competitions are a fan-favorite activity thanks to race series like Formula Drift. Pro Toyota drivers at these events, such as Fredric Aasbo, Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck, compete and entertain fans with their mind-blowing car-control skills. Yet these machines – purpose-built race vehicles – are mostly out of reach to the average motorsports enthusiast.
conceptcarz.com
Ringbrothers Unveils 'ENYO 1948' Chevrolet Super Truck
Ringbrothers, the world-renowned custom car builder and parts manufacturer, has unveiled its most extreme creation yet, the 'ENYO' super truck. The new build is paradoxical to traditional American truck capabilities. The 1948 Chevrolet pickup is the result of over 10,000 thorough and laborious build hours. Powered by a Goodwin 1,000-horsepower tall-deck racing engine and crafted using extensive carbon-fiber components, ENYO embodies the quality and custom work Ringbrothers is known for.
