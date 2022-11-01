ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Democratic Senator Concerned Over Saudi Financing In Musk's Twitter Deal

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8dzb_0iuFthim00

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Monday raised concerns about the “potential influence” the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would have on Twitter’s operations after the Saudis and Qatar contributed financing to help Elon Musk complete his purchase of the social media company.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal agreed to roll over $1.9 billion worth of Twitter shares through his Kingdom Holding Company to Musk’s new private company, making him the second largest investor in Twitter. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns nearly 17% of Kingdom Holding, according to Reuters .

Meanwhile, Qatar contributed $375 million for the financing of Musk’s Twitter purchase.

In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described the kingdom as “one of the most repressive countries in the world, with little to no tolerance for free expression,” calling for the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to look into the degree of Saudi influence on Twitter.

Murphy referred to the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence agencies concluded was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed, as well as evidence of the Saudis hiring people to spy on dissidents to justify his call for an investigation.

Earlier this month, a U.S. citizen was reportedly sentenced to 16 years in prison because of tweets he posted while in the U.S. that were criticizing the Saudi government, his family said, according to The Associated Press . Another woman, a Ph.D. student in the U.K. and mother of two children, also received a lengthy prison sentence for using Twitter to follow accounts and share posts critical of the kingdom.

“It would therefore be reasonable to examine whether any degree of Saudi influence over Twitter’s operations or access to user data could foreseeably be used to silence government critics and human rights activists, or to further state-sponsored disinformation campaigns,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy also raised the potential of interference in Twitter’s use as a communication medium between elected leaders and the public in the U.S.

“The possibility that a foreign power may now be able to influence the ability of the White House or a Governor to communicate with constituents must be thoroughly examined,” he said.

Comments / 6

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

188K+
Followers
11K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy