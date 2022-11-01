Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New exhibit featuring art from local artist opens at Tyler History Center
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) has just opened a new exhibit featuring local artist, Jim Pernotto. The exhibit, titled, "Brier Hill Works: Art and Artifacts from Jim Pernotto" opened to the public on Tuesday, November 1 in the Youngstown Foundation's Community History Gallery at the Tyler History Center. Pernotto...
WYTV.com
Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More
Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown's East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Fitch record-breaker makes college choice official
Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.
akronschools.com
Black Men in White Coats
Congratulations to our Buchtel, Firestone and Garfield community learning centers and North high school for joining the Summa Health, Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit. Many thanks to the College & Career Academy of Akron named partner at Buchtel, Summa Health, for hosting this amazing event. We are grateful for the project's lead, Dr. Yoleetah Ilodi, who helped make this event enriching for 237 APS scholars.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
WYTV.com
Find the perfect gift at Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts
(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
akronschools.com
Fastest Growing Sport in the Country
The Summit County Flag Football Association is again organizing the Summit County's own Co-Ed Flag Football League for children in grades K-8. The purpose of the league is to sharpen the kids' skills during the off-season and learn the fundamentals before tackle. Every child will be on a team with no tryouts or drafts, and games are played at Summit Christian School. There is even a Tiny Tykes option for 3-4-year-olds. For questions or more information and to register, visit nflflagsummitcounty.com; call 330.754.1070; or email [email protected].
‘I’m like a relic here’: Penguins star returns for 6th season at Youngstown State
Watch the video to hear from Garrett Covington and head coach Jerrod Calhoun.
akronschools.com
1,000 to be Given Away 11/18
Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
A local car club refurbished a North Lima man's car, all from the goodness of their own hearts.
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual "Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive."
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Local Meals on Wheels group in need of volunteers
Meals on Wheels is a non profit organization that provides hot, home cooked meals at a minimal cost to clients who may not be able to cook or go out and buy their own food because of their health, age or other reasons.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
