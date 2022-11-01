The Summit County Flag Football Association is again organizing the Summit County's own Co-Ed Flag Football League for children in grades K-8. The purpose of the league is to sharpen the kids' skills during the off-season and learn the fundamentals before tackle. Every child will be on a team with no tryouts or drafts, and games are played at Summit Christian School. There is even a Tiny Tykes option for 3-4-year-olds. For questions or more information and to register, visit nflflagsummitcounty.com; call 330.754.1070; or email [email protected].

14 HOURS AGO