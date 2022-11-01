ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

New exhibit featuring art from local artist opens at Tyler History Center

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) has just opened a new exhibit featuring local artist, Jim Pernotto. The exhibit, titled, "Brier Hill Works: Art and Artifacts from Jim Pernotto" opened to the public on Tuesday, November 1 in the Youngstown Foundation's Community History Gallery at the Tyler History Center. Pernotto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More

Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success

Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
akronschools.com

Black Men in White Coats

Congratulations to our Buchtel, Firestone and Garfield community learning centers and North high school for joining the Summa Health, Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit. Many thanks to the College & Career Academy of Akron named partner at Buchtel, Summa Health, for hosting this amazing event. We are grateful for the project's lead, Dr. Yoleetah Ilodi, who helped make this event enriching for 237 APS scholars.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Find the perfect gift at Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts

(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.
GIRARD, OH
akronschools.com

Fastest Growing Sport in the Country

The Summit County Flag Football Association is again organizing the Summit County's own Co-Ed Flag Football League for children in grades K-8. The purpose of the league is to sharpen the kids' skills during the off-season and learn the fundamentals before tackle. Every child will be on a team with no tryouts or drafts, and games are played at Summit Christian School. There is even a Tiny Tykes option for 3-4-year-olds. For questions or more information and to register, visit nflflagsummitcounty.com; call 330.754.1070; or email [email protected].
akronschools.com

1,000 to be Given Away 11/18

Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
AKRON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE

