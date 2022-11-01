Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
All-electric freight trucks are being built in Portland
Daimler Truck North America is leading the charge from its Swan Island headquarters.From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed right here. The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington. Freightliner was born 80 years ago, in 1942. The former Consolidated Freightways started producing trucks in Northwest Portland and quickly became among the world's leading heavy vehicle manufacturers. "From about...
FX2-Division Buses Are Not Running Red Lights
TriMet has received complaints that the new FX2-Division buses are running red lights. They're not.
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
kptv.com
Truck driving on rims, throwing sparks stopped by spike strips in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver after receiving reports of a truck driving on its rim without a tire on Wednesday. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of NE 76th Street after callers reported the Ford F-250 throwing sparks and gouging the pavement.
'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
KATU.com
Several cows die in Highway 6 cattle trailer rollover
A tractor-trailer carrying 40 cows rolled over on Highway 6 on Tuesday morning. Several cows were injured and died, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near milepost 34. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. Several agencies, as well as farmers and passersby...
nwlaborpress.org
Welders decertify union at Precision Castparts
A five-year effort to get a first contract has come to a close at PCC Structurals, where management refused to recognize the union from the start. Instead, the company waged an all-out legal battle and sought to crush union interest. Non-union workers got raises, and their union counterparts got nothing. In decertification ballots counted last month, a majority of workers voted to leave the union.
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
Unitus coming to Woodburn
Credit union announces plans for a flexible, three-story construction near Woodburn Wal-MartA credit union's emphasis on flexibility led it to Woodburn where it will be setting up a location near Wal-Mart, close to I-5. Unitus Community Credit Union announced that the second phase of what the company calls its "Distributed Administrative Network" has drawn it to Woodburn where it plans to construct a new branch and administrative center. Company officials said the vision is to establish "multiple locations for employees to work, collaborate and connect in flexible spaces across the region." The Woodburn branch and administrative center will be located...
kptv.com
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
kptv.com
Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Wash. home caused “significant structural damage” on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just after noon, firefighters responded to a reported housefire and explosion at 8420 Northeast Lewis. Four engines, one truck and three fire...
pdxfoodpress.com
Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Partnerships Across Jurisdictions: Beaverton & Bend Partner for Better Parks & Trails
On September 30 and October 1, 2022, Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District (THPRD) board members, Beaverton city councilors and Mayor Beaty, and Bend Parks and Recreation District board members met in Bend to learn from each other and improve our local parks and trails systems. We started on Friday...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Portland nonprofit founder charged with fraud after receiving thousands of dollars from COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The founder of a Portland nonprofit is facing federal charges in connection with alleged fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Theodore Johnson of Beaverton was charged with bank fraud after receiving $273,165 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for the Ten Penny International...
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
beavertonresourceguide.com
The cost of waiting for mortgage rates to go down, each person’s situation is unique
Mortgage rates have increased significantly in recent weeks. And that may mean you have questions about how this impacts you if you’re planning to buy a home. Here’s some information that can help you make an informed decision when you set your home buying plans. As mortgage rates...
WWEEK
What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?
We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
Hwy 219 closes for Hillsboro crash that pinned, injured two
Highway 219 shut down in Hillsboro late Tuesday morning after fire officials said two people were injured in a crash.
Comments / 0